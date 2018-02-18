

CTVNews.ca Staff





What’s been described as a preventable fire has forced 38 people from their homes in the Ottawa area.

Smoke filled an apartment building in Gatineau, Que., on Saturday evening, due to a first-floor fire that was believed to be caused by improper use of cooking oil.

Resident Arwa Bacher said residents were forced to flee into the cold night without their coats on.

“It’s pretty scary,” she said.

Gatineau firefighter Stephane Denis said the cause of the fire was cooking oil in a frying pan.

“People have to use appropriate appliances,” he said.

A city bus was used temporarily as shelter. The Red Cross is the assisting residents and it is unclear when they will return home.

