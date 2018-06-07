

CTVNews.ca Staff





A fire hydrant in front of the Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S., was not working when the historic lodge was engulfed in flames Thursday morning, CTV News Atlantic has learned.

The main building of the 133-room inn, a staple of the village on Cape Breton's Bras d'Or Lakes for more than 100 years, was destroyed in the early morning blaze.

The defective hydrant may have made it more challenging for Baddeck volunteer firefighters to get water to quell the difficult flames, according to sources. Four additional fire departments assisted in the efforts, but 27 rooms along with a kitchen area and pub in the main building -- which owner Scott MaCaulay called “the heart of the property” -- were destroyed.

“It’s devastating that we don’t have it,” he said, noting that family and staff gathered for “kind of a Cape Breton funeral” this week.

Speaking with CTV Atlantic on Friday as parts of the site still smoldered, volunteer fire chief Darren MaCaulay said the building’s age encouraged the flames to spread more easily. “It’s an old building, it’s got lots of add-ons on it. It’s very challenging,” he said. “They’re still smoldering, parts of it, because we can’t get out the fire.”

The fire appears to have broken out in the kitchen area, he said, but the exact cause has not yet been determined.

The Nova Scotia RCMP implored witnesses to the flames to submit photos and video or to share any suspicious details. “[The resort has been] such a mainstay in the community for over 100 years,” said Cpl. Gavin Naime of the Baddeck RCMP. “We’re trying to determine what happened. Part of that is to find out every angle that we can and to investigate every possible lead that we have.”

Owner Scott MaCaulay said he has been in touch with his insurance company and there are plans to rebuild, but a timeline has not be determined as tourism season begins. For the people of Baddeck, the loss of the iconic lodge will be difficult to shake.

"It's a devastating fire for the community," Councillor Bruce Morrison told the Canadian Press. "For me, it's tough -- it's one of those icons in our community that has been enjoyed by generations of residents in Baddeck."

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore