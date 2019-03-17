

CTVNews.ca Staff





Some passengers had to be evacuated from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport after a fire on Sunday evening.

Peel Regional Police said on Twitter at around 7:30 p.m. that they had received no reports of injuries after a fire, and that the blaze had been extinguished.

“A significant amount of water and smoke exist,” police said. “We are encouraging all passengers to check their flight status before attending the terminal.”

Pearson airport said on Twitter that there had been a fire in Terminal 1 and that “international and transborder screening has been stopped.”

From my colleague @MarkKhouzam: Nobody being allowed through customs at Terminal 1 right now. Stranded passengers being bused to separate CBSA checkpoint. #yyz @TorontoPearson pic.twitter.com/KxJaXNvDrj — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) March 17, 2019