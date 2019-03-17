Fire forces evacuations at Toronto's Pearson airport
Smoke can be seen in Terminal 1 at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Rosa Hwang)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 7:44PM EDT
Some passengers had to be evacuated from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport after a fire on Sunday evening.
Peel Regional Police said on Twitter at around 7:30 p.m. that they had received no reports of injuries after a fire, and that the blaze had been extinguished.
“A significant amount of water and smoke exist,” police said. “We are encouraging all passengers to check their flight status before attending the terminal.”
Pearson airport said on Twitter that there had been a fire in Terminal 1 and that “international and transborder screening has been stopped.”
