Fire destroys community centre, knocks out power, in Naujaat, Nvt.

NAUJAAT, Nunavut -

Two investigators from the Nunavut Fire Marshal's Office have arrived in Naujaat on Hudson Bay to investigate a fire that destroyed the hamlet's community centre.

Video and photos posted to social media show flames towering into the sky as the blaze -- which RCMP say started late Friday night -- burned long into Saturday morning.

RCMP Cpl. Sean French says the centre was destroyed.

No one was injured, French says, although he says one firefighter was briefly treated for smoke inhalation.

French says the fire burned so intensely that some nearby homes and the health centre were evacuated as a precaution, and at one point electricity was knocked out for about an hour early Saturday.

Naujaat, which used to be known as Repulse Bay, has about 1,100 inhabitants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.