Fire danger 'increasing quite significantly' for N.W.T. communities of Hay River, Fort Smith

The Northwest Territories government moved a fire information officer to Hay River Friday due to deteriorating conditions and the risk of issues with communication.

"The fire danger is increasing quite significantly in (Hay River)," fire information officer Jessica Davey-Quantick told CTVNews.ca of the reason behind the move.

Having a fire officer on the ground eases the flow of information to the public and across departments, she said.

The move comes after significant issues with communication last week, when lines went down across the South Slave region.

An update online shows most of the South Slave communities were under "extreme" fire danger on Friday, including Enterprise, Fort Resolution and Fort Smith.

"Tough days ahead, as fire danger rises over the next three days," the update reads.

According to the update, without protections in place the fire could travel at a speed of five to six kilometres an hour toward Hay River, where the fire information officer has been moved. As of Friday morning, the flames were being held back about eight kilometres from the community.

Davey-Quantick said it is common across much of the territory to find areas with no cellphone signal and poor internet service. In some places, internet lines run above ground along highways, making them targets for vandals and vulnerable to damage caused by car accidents, among other hazards.

"When that line was hampered in the South Slave by the fires (last week), we lost communications -- both telephone and internet -- with the majority of (the region)," she said.

Communication was an issue during evacuations in Fort Smith, a small town along the Alberta border, making it difficult for people to tell loved ones they were safe or to access information on the fires.

"It has been restored in pieces. We have landline phone service back in Fort Smith and we are getting internet and cell back up in Hay River. But again, with the evolving fire situation, that could go down really quickly," Davey-Quantick said.

WOOD BUFFALO FIRE

An update Friday morning from the Alberta wildfire services said the Wood Buffalo fire moved closer to Fort Smith, N.W.T., and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta.

The update from 11 a.m. local time showed the fire was at that point 3.1 kilometres from the first structure in Fort Fitzgerald and 3.4 kilometres from the Town of Fort Smith.

The nearby community of Thebacha is also being threatened by the fire, which is now 4.3 kilometres from the closest residence.

Map from Alberta wildfire shows the Wood Buffalo fire distances from communities in the Northwest Territories and in Alberta on August 25, 2023. (Alberta wildfire)

"Winds are forecast to push the wildfire towards the communities we are trying to protect," Friday's update reads. "We understand that everyone wants to go back home, but the threat of this wildfire has not passed."

On Tuesday, officials said there were 277 personnel in the area. By Friday morning, 354 personnel were on the ground in Fort Smith. Heavy machinery has also been bolstered in the area, up from 55 pieces earlier this week to 64 as of Friday morning.

"We anticipate a challenging firefighting day based on the forecast and current drought codes," the update says. "We will have crews and resources out (Friday) as long as it’s safe to do so.."

One of the issues crews in this area say they've been facing is limited visibility due to smoke. On Thursday, firefighters were dousing the fire with water from aircrafts when they were pulled back.

"They were limited operationally because of poor visibility," an update Thursday read. "We also ordered airtankers that were expected this morning and they were again unable to fly due to poor visibility."

Crews near Fort Smith are battling a 4,599-square-kilometre blaze, which saw significant growth in the past few days. This prompted the deployment of more personnel to the area.

NORTH SLAVE REGION

Just hours after officials issued an update saying the next two days would be critical in the fight against wildfires in the Northwest Territories, two new fires were reported.

In the last 24 hours, two fires in the North Slave region, which encompasses the communities of Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀, were ignited, bringing the total number of active blazes in the region to 90.

Davey-Quantick said they were started by lightning.

"They're both under 300 hectares (three square kilometres) in size, and they're small. Neither of them are particularly concerned of concern," she told CTVNews.ca in an interview Friday. "They're being monitored, which essentially means we're watching them, but there's no immediate threat."

Crews are 'bucketing' fires in the Fort Smith area to keep flames from spreading on August 23, 2023. (Alberta wildfire)

"Heavy" wind from the southwest with gusts up to 40 km/h are expected by late afternoon Friday, an update from N.W.T. fire reads. The temperature was expected to be around 26 C.

"This could cause flare-ups and will put pressure on the eastern perimeter of the Behchokǫ̀/Yellowknife Fire (ZF015) – with growth towards the capital possible," an update from the territorial government late Thursday reads.

Firefighters have been successful in holding back the blaze that currently is burning out of control about 15 kilometres from Yellowknife. Some rain earlier this week helped tame the flames.

As crews head into the weekend they are preparing for difficult working conditions with little rain over the next week, according to an update on the N.W.T. website.

Across the territory 29,684 square kilometres have burned to date, a total that is sneaking up on the record set in 2014, when 34,000 square kilometres burned.

THREE STRUCTURES LOST

An update Thursday said three structures were lost to a fire burning in the North Slave region. That fire, in the Ingraham Trail area, is estimated to be about 502 square kilometres in size.

"This is extremely unfortunate, but a reality of the extraordinary wildfires we are facing this year," the update reads.

The fire is burning in a remote area north of Yellowknife. It has reached the northeastern side of Neck Lake and is north of both Prelude Lake and Prosperous Lake, according to the latest update.

Officials believe it is "highly unlikely" the fire will reach Ingraham Trail itself, but said it does remain a threat to nearby lakes and rivers.

Crews are assessing what protections can be put in place for other structures in the area, they said. Other suppression tactics include "boots on the ground," laying hose, fighting the fire with water directly and retardant lines.

A COMMUNITY GETS TO RETURN

As of late Thursday evening, the residents of Jean Marie River, about 360 kilometres northwest of Hay River, were allowed to return.

The small community with a population of 63 people was evacuated due to a nearby wildfire earlier this month.

"Residents should be aware that the fire is not out, but the areas closest to the community have been suppressed and the north perimeter is secure," the update on the Government of the Northwest Territories' Facebook page reads.

Crews are still active in the area bucketing the fire with helicopters and moving to the "mop up" stage in some areas.

The update says although members of the community can return the threat of the fire still exists.

While the community is no longer under an evacuation order, it is still on evacuation alert.

“This means that residents should continue to be prepared to leave. Have your vehicles fueled up and personal belongings ready," the update reads.

RESIDENTS DESPERATE TO RETURN

A week after an evacuation order was issued, some residents are trying to go back to Yellowknife, but officials continue to warn it's not safe.

The community of 20,000 and the surrounding areas were told to evacuate last Friday before a wildfire about 1,741 kilometres in size reached the city.

Over the past few days there have been reports of people trying to return to the territorial capital despite the evacuation order in place. In response, the RCMP has set up checkpoints along highways to the city and are turning back people.

"We are getting consistent numbers throughout the day of people trying to maintain or trying to get back into Yellowknife," Jeffery Nichols, senior legislative advisor to the Department of Infrastructure for the Northwest Territories, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The road is closed north to Yellowknife from Fort Providence, N.W.T., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

The steady stream of traffic trying to go back into the city is causing a headache for crews trying to bring fuel, medicine and other supplies to those working the front lines.

"One is too many," Nichols said. "If it's traffic blocking essential personnel, then it is slowing down the process. The people that are getting through are the ones trying to save the city."

This comes as officials announced earlier this week that plans are being put in place to have residents return. There is no set timeline on when evacuees can return and officials have urged those who still remain in evacuated areas to leave.

About 1,600 people remain in Yellowknife with other people across smaller communities as well.

A large number of evacuees left for communities in Alberta with few supplies for a long stay. The United Way of the N.W.T. is urging Canadians to donate money, clothing and personal items to the evacuees while they wait.