

The Canadian Press





CAVENDISH, P.E.I. -- A Prince Edward Island landmark and Anne of Green Gables tourist destination has been damaged by a fire.

New Glasgow Fire Chief Jason Peters says the blaze broke out at the Green Gables post office in Cavendish around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Peters says firefighters were quickly able to contain the fire, but there was some damage to the roof of the post office, which pays homage to the home of "Anne of Green Gables" author Lucy Maud Montgomery.

The site houses a Canada Post office that operates from May to October and a small museum that details Montgomery's time as an assistant postmaster in the area.

The Canadian Museum of History says the small exhibition follows how the young woman discretely mailed the manuscript of her famous 1908 novel to publishers.

Cavendish Mayor Matthew Jelley says the property is one of several Anne of Green Gables tourist sites in the area, including the cemetery where she is buried and the farm that inspired the story.

Peters says two Canada Post employees were inside the building at the time of the fire, but were not injured.

The cause is under investigation.