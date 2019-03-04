Fire breaks out at Ont. flight hangar, destroys plane
CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Toronto
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 4:20PM EST
A fire destroyed a plane and caused at least $500,000 worth of damage in the hangar of an Ontario flying and training facility, according to the Caledon fire department.
Just before 11 a.m. firefighters arrived at the Brampton Flying Club in Cheltenham, Ont. But the fire began to spread to the rest of the structure and the flames quickly engulfed a plane parked inside the hangar.
No one was injured and fire officials haven’t identified the cause of the fire yet. One person, who had been initially reported missing, was found, Caledon’s fire chief said.
Aerial footage showed dark smoke billowing from the roof of the hangar, which looks to have partially collapsed.
Nearby residents are being asked to avoid the area as first responders work.
