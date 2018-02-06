Fire at Ont. vinyl products factory spews smoke visible for several kilometres
Heavy black smoke filled the sky in Port Colborne, Ont. as a massive fire burned at a vinyl products factory on Tuesday morning.
Fire crews continue to battle the blaze at the Vinyl Works Canada facility. Smoke could be seen for several kilometres.
Deputy Fire Chief Mike Bendia said he was surprised by how quickly flames tore through the industrial building, which has now completely collapsed. He said about 55 firefighters from multiple departments remain at the scene, and will likely continue their efforts into Wednesday morning.
“Right now, it looks like we are making some headway on the fire,” Bendia told reporters. “The plume is definitely less than it was before.”
No injuries have been reported. Bendia said it is too early to comment on potential causes.
He said crews faced multiple “small explosions,” likely from propane tanks, upon arrival at the factory on Barber Road. The building began to collapse as crews set up equipment.
Niagara Regional Police have blocked two roads near the industrial park where the building is located, and have advised people to avoid the area.
Our @NiagRegPolice are assisting @Port_Fire with an industrial fire in @portcolborne on Barber Drive. Roads are blocked at Barber and Main Street as well as Second Concession and Hwy 140. Please avoid the area. #PTCFebFire pic.twitter.com/Q3Xq62qrCN— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) February 6, 2018
Niagara Region officials encouraged those in the vicinity to stay inside and close all windows and doors. The Ministry of the Environment is monitoring local air quality.
Air samples taken in the nearby town of Fort Erie have tested negative for toxic chemicals, officials wrote in a tweet.
1/2 Air sampling taken of the fumes at the parameter of Fort Erie is showing NEGATIVE for toxic chemicals; however, we recommend keeping animals inside with the windows and doors closed at this time.— Town of Fort Erie (@TownOfFortErie) February 6, 2018
Port Colborne is located about 130 kilometres south of Toronto.
A viewer sent us this photo from a downtown office building of the industrial fire currently burning in Pt. Colborne, Ontario pic.twitter.com/dC9Q5GXipD— WGRZ (@WGRZ) February 6, 2018
