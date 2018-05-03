

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government has launched the Disaster Financial Assistance program to help businesses, municipalities and individuals who have suffered damage during the current flood.

Premier Brian Gallant says damage has already been reported and is likely to get worse in the days ahead.

The maximum assistance for private homes is $160,000, and $500,000 for small businesses and not-for-profit organizations.

Water levels along the Saint John River in southern New Brunswick continue to rise.

Oromocto fire Chief Jody Price says boats are being used to rescue people from homes in Maugerville, and anyone who wants to leave needs to do it now.

Cooke Aquaculture is sending a truck loaded with 10,000 sandbags to the town of Grand Bay-Westfield to support flood relief efforts.

Water levels in that community are expected to rise significantly over the next few days.