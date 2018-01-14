Final Sears Canada stores closing for good
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 8:48AM EST
Sears Canada says its remaining stores will close their doors for good today.
The long-time staple of Canada's retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year and announced in the fall that it would liquidate its remaining stores and lay off thousands of employees.
Sales began in October, and only a fraction of the retailer's locations across Canada remained open to the bitter end.
The chain's closure sparked a number of controversies.
Sears Canada planned to dole out millions of dollars in retention bonuses to head office staff while grappling with a more than $260-million shortfall in its pension plan.
The company originally wanted to pay a total $7.6 million to 43 top employees, but revised that to a total of $6.5 million to 36 employees after a backlash.
