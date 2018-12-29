Final BC Hydro customers affected by windstorm should have power Jan. 1
Boats are battered by waves at the end of the White Rock Pier that was severely damaged during a windstorm, in White Rock, B.C., on Thursday December 20, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 2:24PM EST
VANCOUVER -- BC Hydro says all customers who lost power in a powerful windstorm in southwestern British Columbia earlier in December should have it restored by New Year's Day, as the north and eastern parts of the province brace for more winter storms.
Crews have restored power to more than 700,000 customers since the windstorm hit on Dec. 20 and about 650 customer on the Gulf Islands remained without power Saturday.
BC Hydro says many of the southern Gulf Islands were the hardest hit and the storm damaged hundreds of power lines, poles, cross-arms and transformers, and left roads completely covered by trees and vegetation.
Crews from Vancouver Island have been sent to the Gulf Islands to assist with restoration efforts and more than 80 crews were set to work there Saturday.
BC Hydro says it hopes to restore power to Bruce Peak, Galiano, Mayne and Saturna islands on Saturday, Salt Spring Island on Sunday and Park Island on Monday.
Environment Canada issued winter storm and snowfall warnings Saturday for eastern British Columbia from Fort Nelson in the north to the east Columbia and Shuswap regions in the south, with up to 30 centimetres of snow expected for some areas before the weather system moves into Alberta.
