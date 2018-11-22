

CTVNews.ca Staff





A fiery collision involving a tractor trailer and a car shut down a stretch of Highway 401 in both directions near Kingston, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police said that it is investigating the collision, which occurred just east of Odessa.

Highway 401 is closed in both directions between County Road 6 and Highway 38.

The OPP said that two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Michael McCaul was driving on the highway with his wife, Cheryl O’Brien, when the incident occurred.

“Both my wife and I heard a loud crash, looked behind us and saw flames,” McCaul told CTV News Channel. “I just put (the car) in park, jumped out of the vehicle and headed toward both vehicles.”

McCaul and a group of other men managed to rescue the drivers of the tractor trailer and the Enterprise car rental truck. Later, McCaul says the OPP told them that a third vehicle, a small red car, was involved in the incident as well, but McCaul did not see it.

“When you see a vehicle on fire you just react,” McCaul said, adding that the drivers of the vehicles involved in the collision were “very shaken up” and “extremely in shock.”

O’Brien said she yelled at McCaul to stay back because the flames were quite big, but he did not listen to her.

“I immediately thought that could have been us because it was just behind us,” O’Brien told CTV News Channel. “It was scary.”

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 between 38 Hwy & County Rd 6 closed in both directions #Odessa #Napanee. EDR is in place. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) November 22, 2018