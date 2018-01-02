

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- BC Hydro repair crews say fewer than 200 customers remained without power early Tuesday, five days after ice storms cut electricity to thousands of homes and businesses in British Columbia's Fraser Valley.

The BC Hydro website says 62 outages affecting 187 customers still remain, a dramatic improvement from the 3,000 customers who were without electricity at midday Monday.

Hydro says some new outages are still occurring and restoration efforts continue in the north Mission, northeast Langley and Abbotsford areas.

Crews were not expected to reach some of the trouble spots until later in the day, but the utility's website says the lights could be back on in other pockets within hours.

Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack were among the hardest-hit areas when ice storms struck Thursday and Friday, snapping tree branches, downing power lines and leaving some BC Hydro substations frozen solid, with sensitive equipment encased in ice.

Environment Canada did not post any weather alerts Tuesday and is forecasting temperatures as high as 7 C by the end of the week.