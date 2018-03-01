Female pedestrian killed on Highway 401 in Toronto
Emergency crews at the scene where a woman's body was found on the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Brimley Road, in Toronto, Thursday, March 1, 2018.
Toronto police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed on a busy stretch of Highway 401 in the city’s east end early Wednesday.
Toronto paramedics arrived at the scene at about 4:15 a.m. after several calls from drivers about a large object on the road. They pronounced the woman dead.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells The Canadian Press that the woman was struck by a transport truck. She said a female pedestrian had been seen in the area prior to the accident.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene.
All westbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for several hours, which will cause significant traffic issues through the morning rush hour.
Police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area. Schmidt said the express lanes were expected to reopen at about 9 a.m.
UPDATE: ROAD RESTRICTION: #Hwy401 WB Express lanes remains CLOSED between Brimley Rd and Warden Ave (including all transfers). Reopening time unknown. Expect delays. ^ag pic.twitter.com/TMI4UVDi7d— OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) March 1, 2018
