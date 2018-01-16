

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A former longtime employee of a performance group that entertains at the Calgary Stampede told police that he felt "like a monster" and might have crossed the line with a number of young performers.

Philip Heerema, 55, is on trial facing 20 charges that include child pornography and sexual assault. The alleged encounters are believed to have occurred between 1992 and 2013 with males between 15 and 18 years old.

Police began investigating in January 2014 after they received a complaint from a student and his parents of an inappropriate relationship with a "person of authority" at The Young Canadians School of Performing Arts.

In an interview with police in June 2015, which was played in court Tuesday, Heerema said he considered the students to be friends, but may have gone too far in discussing sexuality with them.

"I feel like a monster. I feel like a horrible human being. These people who I came to know, came to appreciate in my life, came to me and opened up about questions and concerns ... I felt I could open up ... as well and, as you say, I crossed the line," Heerema told Det. Paul Ralstin.

"I never felt like I was trying to manipulate them. I felt I was responding to them and again it was going both ways."

Heerema spent 36 years with The Young Canadians. He started out as a performer and took on a number of jobs that included costuming, props, sets and lighting.

He was business administrator and production services co-ordinator when he resigned after the investigation began in February 2014. He was formally charged 17 months later.

Ralstin sought assurances for the alleged victims in the interview.

"One concern from the guys as well was whether anything got shared with anyone," Ralstin said.

"I swear on my life nothing was ever shared with anyone," Heerema replied. "I hope that if there's anyone else I've had any relationship with they don't consider it assault or abuse. It was never my intent in speaking with them."

Court heard Heerema spoke to the human resources manager at the Calgary Stampede, which operates the school, when the allegations were first raised.

Susan Garnett said Heerema indicated he was aware of a code of conduct and asked whether he had become too close to any of the students.

"He advised me ... within the past few months he had gotten closer with a few of the students," testified Garnett.

"He actually said that he would push back when the conversations got too close and he also shared that he would actually open up himself and share personal information."

Garnett asked about any relationships Heerema may have had with students.

"He said, no, he did not have a physical relationship with any of the students."

Garnett added that Heerema understood that his dealings with his charges could be seen to be inappropriate.

"He said upon reflection he supposed he could see that, and then went on further and offered his resignation to me immediately," she said. "It was clear to me that Mr. Heerema cared deeply about the program and that he loved the program and the participants in the program."

The Young Canadians school works with 120 students each year between 11 and 18 from the Calgary area. It offers them a chance to train in dance, voice and performance in a professional environment.

Training culminates in grandstand shows during the Calgary Stampede every July.