Feds want Supreme Court to weigh in on 15-day cap on prisoner isolation
Her Majesty's Penitentiary, a minimum security penitentiary in St. John's, N.L., overlooks Quidi Vidi Lake on June 9, 2011.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 12:05PM EDT
TORONTO - The federal government is warning that a 15-day cap on inmate segregation could be dangerous.
The government wants the Supreme Court to set aside the cap imposed by Ontario's top court.
Ottawa also wants last month's ruling by the Ontario Court of Appeal -- slated to take effect Friday -- to be put on hold in the interim.
In its request to appeal, the government says the Ontario court failed to account for the potential dangers of imposing a hard cap.
It also says the Supreme Court needs to provide national guidance on the issue.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association argues solitary confinement can cause long-term trauma for inmates.
