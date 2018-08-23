Feds to take 'entirely different approach' to replace Phoenix pay system
The centralized Public Service Pay Centre is shown in Miramichi, N.B., on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Michael MacDonald/ The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 11:04AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 23, 2018 11:14AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The federal government says it will take a new approach as it moves to replace its disastrous Phoenix pay system for government employees.
The Liberals say while they want civil servants and their unions to test any new system before it's launched, the government is looking to the private sector to deliver an alternative.
In a statement today, the Treasury Board Secretariat says it will soon launch a notice of procurement to identify potential replacements for Phoenix.
The Trudeau government's last budget included $16 million to search for an alternative to Phoenix, which has caused massive headaches for more than half of federal employees who have been overpaid, underpaid or not paid at all.
The Phoenix system, launched more than two years ago, was supposed to save taxpayers money but is currently on track to cost more than $1 billion.
In a report issued earlier this year, auditor general Michael Ferguson blamed the Phoenix debacle on a culture within government of bureaucrats avoiding reporting failures to their supervisors.
