Feds to start overhaul of social security tribunal after latest review
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jean-Yves Duclos stands in the House of Commons during question period, in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 12:20PM EST
OTTAWA -- Canada's problematic social security tribunal is in for an overhaul, with a renewed focus on serving the people who challenge federal benefit decisions instead of making them jump through administrative hoops.
In the coming weeks, the federal government says it will implement the first -- and easiest -- of dozens of recommendations contained in a newly released review of the much-maligned appeals body.
Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, who ordered the latest review, says the government's initial actions will focus on making it easier for appellants to navigate the system and on shortening the time it takes to make a decision.
Duclos says changes to the tribunal won't be limited to the ideas in the KPMG review, and will borrow from the previous appeals system as the consultants recommend.
The previous Conservative government merged four appeal bodies into one in 2013 in hopes of saving money and streamlining the appeals process.
The KPMG report says the savings were realized, but that the timelines for decisions have skyrocketed partly because the system wasn't designed with the appellants in mind.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Missing snowmobilers found alive on mountain near Revelstoke, B.C.
- Butane leak in Irving pipeline prompts evacuations in Saint John, N.B.
- Feds to start overhaul of social security tribunal after latest review
- Regular service resumes after power outage affects Toronto subway
- Private retailers to sell cannabis in up to 40 Saskatchewan municipalities