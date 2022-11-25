Feds to provide COVID-19 update amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch

The federal government will provide an update on COVID-19 and address other public health concerns this morning, as hospitals across the country grapple with multiple circulating illnesses including the flu, RSV and COVID-19.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and other officials will provide the update at 9 a.m. ET.

Hospitals and health-care clinics across Canada are struggling with a "multi-demic" of illnesses that has emergency rooms experiencing wait-times of more than 20 hours, with many pediatric intensive care units over capacity.

Health-care employees are working overtime, CTVNews.ca heard this week, and the Ontario government distributed a memo Wednesday calling on family clinics to work nights and weekends to relieve the strain on hospitals.

More to come…