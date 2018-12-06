Feds reject push to amend Criminal Code to outlaw forced sterilization
Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, makes an announcement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/ The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 2:18PM EST
OTTAWA - Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould's office says the federal government doesn't plan to change the law to make coercing someone into being sterilized a crime.
First Nations leaders gathered at a special meeting of the Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa today want the government to amend the Criminal Code following a resolution passed by the organization this summer.
The resolution called for increased awareness, efforts to stop the practice and support for survivors seeking redress.
Wilson-Raybould's office says the government is taking a "public-health approach" to the issue and existing provisions within the Criminal Code are meant to capture a range of criminal behaviour that includes pushing someone into a sterilization they don't want.
Alisa Lombard, a lawyer leading a proposed class action of Indigenous women who allege they endured coerced sterilizations, says amending the criminal law would be a concrete step the federal government could take to deter the practice.
In November, a rapporteur with the United Nations said forced sterilization must be seen as equivalent to torture and asked for Canada to examine specific criminal provisions covering it, whether it is perpetrated by a public agent or private individual.
