Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
Public Safety Canada has released a price list detailing how much money owners of banned firearms can expect to get under the program.
At the higher end of the scale, forfeiting a Swiss Arms SG550 could net an owner $6,209.
Ottawa will seek input from gun owners, businesses and industry on the proposed compensation amounts from now until Aug. 28.
The mandatory buyback program would cover the more than 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style firearms, banned two years ago.
While the idea has been praised by gun-control advocates, some others — including Conservative MPs — have suggested it targets legitimate gun owners rather than criminals.
It will be mandatory for owners to take part in the buyback program, have their designated firearms rendered inoperable at the government's expense or otherwise lawfully disposed of.
The government says the proposed price list for individual firearms owners was developed to reflect what Canadians may have paid for an assault-style firearm prior to May 2020.
"Today’s proposed price list represents another step towards getting these dangerous firearms out of Canadian communities while ensuring current owners are compensated fairly," said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.
A separate compensation model for businesses that participate in the buyback program is being developed.
An amnesty is in place until Oct. 30, 2023, to protect lawful owners of the now-prohibited firearms from criminal liability while they take steps to comply with the law.
"The compensation models and other program details will be finalized in the coming months, and all known firearm owners will be contacted about how they can participate in the buyback program," the government said.
The Liberals also tabled a firearm-control bill in May that would put a national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope to host mass at Quebec pilgrimage site following second apology
Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec's capital city as part of his tour that he has called a pilgrimage of penance. The pontiff is scheduled to host his second mass on Canadian soil later this morning.
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
Pope asked to renounce Doctrine of Discovery – what is it?
Amid Pope Francis' 'penitential' journey in Canada, Indigenous people and advocates are calling for the repudiation of the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' a centuries-old policy they say is responsible for colonial and systematic injustices.
Project tracking COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes pauses due to lack of data
A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces are no longer making enough information public about the spread of the virus in the sector.
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
Woman set on fire in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside: police
An investigation is underway in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside after a woman was reportedly set on fire earlier this week while she was sitting on the sidewalk.
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over streaming bill
Washington has raised concerns about the trade implications of Ottawa's online-streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada could face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Toronto widow shocked to find insurance premiums increased after husband's death
A Toronto woman said she was still dealing with the grief of her husband’s death last month when she found out her insurance company had increased her premiums.
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
-
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. a little over 12 hours after a young girl was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.
The Ottawa Fire Service confirms firefighter Jeff Dean was killed in a skydiving incident at the airport in Arnprior, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's how you can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Ottawa for children under the age of 5
Children under the age of five can roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa today, as Ontario expands eligibility for the vaccine to the province's youngest.
-
Eastern Ontario tornado: The story of the man inside this truck
An Ontario man survived with minor injuries after his truck was thrown more than 20 metres from the roadway during a tornado in eastern Ontario.
Barrie
-
-
Former Conservative party staffer of Alex Nuttall charged in alleged 2020 computer hack
Former MP Alex Nuttall is running for mayor of Barrie as one of his former staffers is accused of hacking into the Erin O'Toole campaign's computer data during the 2020 Conservative Party of Canada Leadership race.
-
Motorcyclist dies after losing control and hitting guardrail in Bradford
A motorcyclist is dead after police say he lost control while riding in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday afternoon and struck a guardrail.
Kitchener
-
‘Should we have hope or just give up?’: U of G residence crunch has students considering other options
With the start of the University of Guelph’s autumn semester just over a month away, some incoming students are still waiting to see if the university will be able to accommodate them in residence.
-
Part of Trussler Road blocked off after collision involving motorcycle
Waterloo region police have blocked off part of Trussler Road as they investigate a collision in the area.
-
St. Marys mayor says getting answers to ‘cyber incidnet’ is a top priority
An outside firm is now leading the search for answers in a ‘cyber incident’ targeting the Town of St. Marys last week.
London
-
Estimated $100,000 in damages following Egerton Street house fire
Two occupants are safe and damages are estimated at $100,000 following a house fire in east London Wednesday afternoon.
-
OPP identify victim of fatal cycling crash
OPP have identified the person who died as a result of a crash in Southgate Township on Tuesday.
-
'Honour the contract': Tough advice from real estate experts
Are you thinking about backing out of that new house you recently purchased? Industry experts have a piece of advice — don’t do it.
Windsor
-
Windsor neighbours call city’s rules prohibiting plants and stones near sidewalk 'archaic'
A group of neighbours in Windsor are hoping the city will reverse a bylaw that prohibits residents from placing plants and other personal items near the sidewalk without a permit — but city officials say the bylaw is needed to ensure everyone’s safety.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted, facing kidnapping and assault charges
Windsor police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection with a violent altercation that sent two people to the hospital.
-
GECDSB virtual students have until Aug. 5 to decide if returning to classroom or not
The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is planning for a return to in-person learning but is still offering a remote learning option for the 2022-2023 school year.
Montreal
-
Pope Francis expresses 'shame and sorrow' for residential schools in Quebec speech
Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed shame and sorrow for the role Catholic institutions played in the "deplorable" residential school system that tried to strip Indigenous people of their language, culture and world view.
-
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
-
'We need to talk about that hurt': Inside a healing tent in Quebec City
With the Pope en route to Quebec City, Indigenous support workers are offering their services to those in need.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie says early descriptions of mass shooting not 'consistent' with reality
The Mountie who was among the first to tell the public about the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia testified today that some of the early descriptions police provided were not 'consistent' with the reality of what had happened.
-
‘She’s a survivor’: Snow Cone’s return to Canadian waters spurs new efforts to free entangled North Atlantic right whale
The return of an entangled North Atlantic right whale to Canadian waters has spurred new enthusiasm, concern, and urgency about what should be done next.
-
Halifax's Public Gardens reopen to public after trees damaged with axe
Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened to the public after someone broke into the gardens and damaged roughly 30 trees with an axe earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead after being hit by city dump truck: Winnipeg police
A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg's North End.
-
Strollers must soon fold and stow to make room on buses for all riders, Winnipeg Transit says
A new priority seating policy on Winnipeg Transit buses is being rolled out with new guidelines for strollers.
-
'Incredibly frustrating': Sexual assault survivor on Hockey Canada hearings
Reaction is pouring in after Hockey Canada executives were in the hot seat Wednesday as questioning continued at the House of Commons surrounding two allegations of sexual assault involving players from World Junior hockey teams.
Calgary
-
Fallout from transphobic remarks continues for Valbella Gourmet Foods
The fallout continued for a Canmore food company Wednesday as a number of Bow Valley businesses and institutions announced they would not be doing business with them anymore.
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern Alberta
Calgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
-
‘Justice for Cameron’: southern Alberta family calling for justice after deadly assault
A southern Alberta family is calling for justice to be served following the death of a 39-year-old man in Fort Macleod earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern Alberta
Calgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
-
RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplined
A B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.
-
Rogers to spend $150 million on customer credits after July 8 outage
Rogers Communications Inc. acknowledged Wednesday it has work to do in building customer trust after its massive network outage earlier this month and that it expects to spend $150 million on customer credits related to the outage.
Vancouver
-
RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplined
A B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.
-
Record-breaking heat wave poses higher risk for vulnerable people
High temperatures from the record-breaking heat wave hitting B.C. are posing additional risks for more vulnerable people, including seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and those without homes.
-
Metro Vancouver Pride Week event disrupted by anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters
An event to kick off Pride Week on Monday was cut short after a pair of men with anti-LGBTQ2S+ signs showed up and disrupted a Drag Queen Story Time reading in Richmond, B.C.
Politics
-
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over streaming bill
Washington has raised concerns about the trade implications of Ottawa's online-streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada could face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
-
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
-
Leslyn Lewis criticizes lack of details ahead of third Conservative leadership debate
While one Conservative leadership candidate is calling on election organizers to release details about the upcoming official debate's format, the party says decisions are being finalized in the next 24 hours.
Health
-
Project tracking COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes pauses due to lack of data
A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces are no longer making enough information public about the spread of the virus in the sector.
-
Once months ahead, N.W.T. behind in COVID-19 vaccine rollout for 4th doses
The Northwest Territories was among the first jurisdictions in Canada to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all adult residents, but it's now lagging behind in expanding a rollout of fourth doses.
-
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
Sci-Tech
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
-
Virtual cashiers? How a Toronto company is addressing a staffing shortage from a distance
With so many restaurant owners desperate to find workers, could virtual cashiers taking orders via video chat from places like Bolivia or Nicaragua be a solution? Toronto-based startup Percy believes the time for such an idea has come and hopes to rapidly expand into the U.S.
Entertainment
-
Shawn Mendes cancels Wonder concert tour dates for mental health break
Shawn Mendes says he's cancelling the remainder of dates on his Wonder world tour -- more than 70 shows in total -- as he puts all of his attention on taking care of his mental health.
-
Instagram has a Kardashian problem: Users revolt against app changes
To beat back the competitive threat of TikTok — whose discovery algorithm is viewed as its great competitive advantage — Instagram has started showing users a much greater proportion of recommended content from accounts that they don't follow versus posts from their friends. And that's sitting well with some users.
-
From 'Mutt' to midriffs: Six memorable moments from Shania Twain's new documentary
Shania Twain's new documentary 'Not Just A Girl' digs into a rich archive of video footage to tell the story of the Timmins, Ont. native's rise from hopeful bar singer to global superstar.
Business
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Virtual cashiers? How a Toronto company is addressing a staffing shortage from a distance
With so many restaurant owners desperate to find workers, could virtual cashiers taking orders via video chat from places like Bolivia or Nicaragua be a solution? Toronto-based startup Percy believes the time for such an idea has come and hopes to rapidly expand into the U.S.
-
Asian shares, oil prices mostly higher after Fed rate hike
Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve ratcheted up its campaign against surging inflation by raising its key interest rate three-quarters of a point.
Lifestyle
-
This fast-food restaurant's founder bought Mega Millions lottery tickets for all 50,000 of his employees
As the Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated US$810 million, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's spent $100,000 to buy a ticket for each of his 50,000 employees.
-
Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years
A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.
-
How Canadians can enter to win the Mega Millions US$1B jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot for US$1.02 billion will be up for grabs for anyone who buys a ticket, including Canadians and other foreign visitors to the U.S.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
-
'I still think I'm young at heart:' Claude Giroux motivated for upcoming season with Ottawa Senators
Several days a week you can find Claude Giroux pushing his limits in the gym as he prepares for a big season with his new Ottawa Senators team.
-
WNBA's Griner tells drug trial: 'My career is my whole life'
American basketball star Brittney Griner testified at her drug possession trial in Russia that an interpreter translated only a fraction of what was being said while she was detained at Moscow's airport in February and that officials told her to sign documents, but 'no one explained any of it to me.'
Autos
-
Germany to reduce government incentives to buy electric cars
The German government plans to reduce incentive payments for buyers of electric cars and end subsidies for buying plug-in hybrids at the end of this year.
-
Volkswagen starts U.S. electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee
Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday.
-
U.S. opens 3 probes of safety issues in Stellantis vehicles
U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety issues with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis.