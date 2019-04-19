

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The federal government is heeding Quebec's request for its assistance as many parts of province brace for heavy flooding.

Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault made the request today, as officials in some communities have warned the flooding could be worse than the record flooding of two years ago.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale confirmed in a tweet that federal assistance will be provided.

Guilbault told a news conference that the risk level hasn't changed, but authorities now believe the brunt of flooding will begin on Sunday and last longer than expected.

She says the assistance will include the help of the Canadian Forces, which is now discussing with security officials where to deploy resources.

Water levels are already quite high and are expected to rise sharply with warm temperatures, snowmelt runoff and the heavy rainfall forecast this weekend.

Across Quebec, municipalities have been preparing sandbags and reinforcing homes as the rain is expected to intensify in the coming hours.