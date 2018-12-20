Feds give Toronto over $7 million to fight gun and gang violence
Seized firearms are seen on display during a Toronto Police Service press conference to update the public on the results of raids, which took place across the GTA on Thursday, in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Goffin
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 11:57AM EST
TORONTO - The federal government says it will give Toronto and its police force more than $7 million over the next five years to help fight an increase in gun violence in the city.
Bill Blair, the minister of border security and organized crime reduction, says $6.7 million will go toward community programs that address why young people turn to gangs.
He says Toronto police will receive $400,000 to help officers work with young people in eight neighbourhoods who are vulnerable to involvement in gangs and violence.
Toronto has seen a spike in shootings this year that police Chief Mark Saunders has said is largely due to a rise in gang violence.
Saunders says the money will help young men learn tools to use before turning to guns to solve problems.
Blair says the community programs will reach 1,350 young people over five years.
