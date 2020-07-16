OTTAWA -- The first parliamentary investigation into the federal government’s now-halted plans to outsource a student volunteer grant program to WE Charity has begun in Ottawa.

MPs on the House of Commons Finance Committee will be hearing from their first group of witnesses, including Bardish Chagger, the youth minister responsible for the program rollout.

A slate of senior public servants from the Canadian Heritage and Employment and Social Development departments, who the Liberals say were the ones to suggest WE Charity take on administering the $912-million Canada Student Service Grant, will also be testifying.

The aid program, meant to offer students $1,000 for every 100 hours of volunteer time they spent helping out on COVID-19-related efforts, was put on pause after WE Charity backed out after coming under fire for its own internal issues as well as what critics say is a clear conflict of interest due to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s close personal ties to the organization.

It was later revealed that Finance Minister Bill Morneau also has family members who are involved with the organization. Both he and Trudeau have apologized for their part in the controversy and vowed to recuse themselves from any WE Charity discussions in the future, though federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion is now conducting separate probes into both Trudeau and Morneau’s dealings in relation to the WE Charity contract.

While the government has vowed to rework the program as quickly as possible, and is looking internally to government departments and agencies as possible venues for running the program, thousands of students have been left in limbo midway through the summer.

One of the key intentions with this committee study, according to the opposition parties who used their majority on House of Commons committees to launch the investigation, is to dig up as much detail on who knew what and when, in relation to how the WE Charity student grant deal came about. It’s also likely officials will be questioned about other past contracts with WE and the extent of the Liberals’ connections to the organization, which is co-founded by Craig Kielburger and Marc Kielburger.

“Federal government proactive disclosures show that the Canada Student Service Grant is not the beginning of WE Charity’s dealings with the federal government. Government records confirm that, since 2017, WE Charity has received seven grants or contributions totalling about $5.2 million, plus another five contracts,” wrote Conservative MP and ethics critic Michael Barrett in a letter sent to the RCMP suggesting a criminal probe into the matter.

OPPOSITION WANTS TRUDEAU TO TESTIFY

Another key intent of the opposition parties is to have Trudeau testify before the committee. While MPs can pass a motion inviting him to appear, he is not compelled to do so. When asked if he would appear at the request of MPs, Trudeau has said he’d consider it.

The purpose of bringing the prime minister before the panel of MPs would be to extract more details around his family’s connections to the charity group.

Trudeau's mother, Margaret Trudeau, spoke at approximately 28 WE events and was paid $250,000 in speaking honorariums between 2016 and 2020. His brother, Alexandre Trudeau, also spoke at eight events from 2017 to 2018 and was paid a total of approximately $32,000.

Over $60,000 of that money, which is typically doled out by corporate sponsors, was paid directly to Margaret Trudeau by the charity as the result of what WE Charity referred to as an "error" in billing and payment.

In addition to this, Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received a "one-time speaking honorarium" of $1,400 for participating in a youth event in 2012 before Trudeau became leader of the Liberal Party. She is an ambassador with the organization and continues to host a mental health podcast under its name.

In making his apology earlier this week, Trudeau said he was aware his family members worked with WE but he didn’t know the details of how much they were getting paid.

“I should have and I deeply regret that,” Trudeau said on Monday.

Late Wednesday We Charity announced its plans to undertake "governance and structural changes" and a "formal organizational review.”

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Gilmore