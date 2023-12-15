Canada

    • Federally regulated workplaces must now provide free menstrual products

    Menstrual products are seen in this stock photo. (Pexels) Menstrual products are seen in this stock photo. (Pexels)

    Workers at all federally regulated workplaces will be able to access free menstrual products while on the job starting Friday, a move the government called a big step towards workplace gender equity.

    About 18,000 federally regulated private and public workplaces, such as airports, banks and postal services, must now provide free pads and tampons to employees in an accessible and private workplace location, including washrooms or office supply cabinets.

    The government said it sees access to these products as a basic human rights issue, just like providing toilet paper to workers.

    In a press release Friday, it said the move aims to "create healthier and more inclusive workplaces, improve gender equity, and reduce stigma around periods."

    The government said it would benefit nearly 500,000 employees across Canada.

    Back in May, Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan announced changes to the Canada Labour Code that would require providing free menstrual products starting Dec. 15.

    The changes stem from the Liberals' 2021 election campaign promise to make the tampons and pads available for free in federally regulated workplaces and create a fund to address "period poverty," or financial barriers to accessing menstrual products. In the 2022 federal budget, Ottawa set aside $25 million to form the menstrual equity fund pilot for people facing financial difficulties.

    “At a time when Canadians are struggling to make ends meet, buying pads, tampons and other menstrual products shouldn’t be an additional source of financial strain," said Marci Ien, minister for women and gender equality and youth, in a statement Friday.

    Some jurisdictions have widened access to free menstrual products. In August 2022, Scotland became the first country in the world to pass a law making menstrual products free nationally to "anyone who needs them," the BBC reported. The U.K. government in January 2020 and some U.S. states also passed similar laws for schools.

    In Canada, cities such as Winnipeg and Mississauga, Ont., launched projects offering free products in city-run buildings.

    According to a survey released in May by Plan International Canada, one quarter of women who menstruate in Canada have had to choose between purchasing menstrual products and buying other essential items like food or rent.

    "Period poverty should never limit a person's potential," said Saadya Hamdani, director of gender equality and inclusion at the global humanitarian and development organization, in a press release in May. "By breaking down the stigma and providing access to menstrual products and education, we can create a world where everyone can fully participate in all aspects of life."

    It said menstrual stigma and barriers to access the products in Canada hindered people’s education, employment and mental health.

    MP Karen Vecchio, the Conservative critic for women and gender equality, said in April 2022 that she would want to look further at the root causes behind the pricey menstrual products. "People are making money off of people who need these products. I don't think it's a government fix," she said.

    With files from Natasha O'Neill of CTVNews.ca and The Canadian Press

         

