Federally regulated workplaces must now provide free menstrual products
Workers at all federally regulated workplaces will be able to access free menstrual products while on the job starting Friday, a move the government called a big step towards workplace gender equity.
About 18,000 federally regulated private and public workplaces, such as airports, banks and postal services, must now provide free pads and tampons to employees in an accessible and private workplace location, including washrooms or office supply cabinets.
The government said it sees access to these products as a basic human rights issue, just like providing toilet paper to workers.
In a press release Friday, it said the move aims to "create healthier and more inclusive workplaces, improve gender equity, and reduce stigma around periods."
The government said it would benefit nearly 500,000 employees across Canada.
Back in May, Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan announced changes to the Canada Labour Code that would require providing free menstrual products starting Dec. 15.
The changes stem from the Liberals' 2021 election campaign promise to make the tampons and pads available for free in federally regulated workplaces and create a fund to address "period poverty," or financial barriers to accessing menstrual products. In the 2022 federal budget, Ottawa set aside $25 million to form the menstrual equity fund pilot for people facing financial difficulties.
“At a time when Canadians are struggling to make ends meet, buying pads, tampons and other menstrual products shouldn’t be an additional source of financial strain," said Marci Ien, minister for women and gender equality and youth, in a statement Friday.
Some jurisdictions have widened access to free menstrual products. In August 2022, Scotland became the first country in the world to pass a law making menstrual products free nationally to "anyone who needs them," the BBC reported. The U.K. government in January 2020 and some U.S. states also passed similar laws for schools.
In Canada, cities such as Winnipeg and Mississauga, Ont., launched projects offering free products in city-run buildings.
According to a survey released in May by Plan International Canada, one quarter of women who menstruate in Canada have had to choose between purchasing menstrual products and buying other essential items like food or rent.
"Period poverty should never limit a person's potential," said Saadya Hamdani, director of gender equality and inclusion at the global humanitarian and development organization, in a press release in May. "By breaking down the stigma and providing access to menstrual products and education, we can create a world where everyone can fully participate in all aspects of life."
It said menstrual stigma and barriers to access the products in Canada hindered people’s education, employment and mental health.
MP Karen Vecchio, the Conservative critic for women and gender equality, said in April 2022 that she would want to look further at the root causes behind the pricey menstrual products. "People are making money off of people who need these products. I don't think it's a government fix," she said.
With files from Natasha O'Neill of CTVNews.ca and The Canadian Press
Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
We need to rethink how neighbourhoods are built for the sake of our growing senior population: experts
BREAKING Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
The Israeli military on Friday mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, military officials said.
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia gets 2 years in prison for child neglect
The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for felony child neglect, nearly a year after her son used her gun to critically wound the educator.
Declared missing as a child, British teenager lives off-grid for 6 years, then pops up in France
British and French authorities confirmed on Friday that the teenager found this week was a boy who vanished at age 11, when his mother and grandfather took him on what was meant to be a two-week family holiday in Spain.
Bank of Canada governor says 2024 likely to be 'transition' year as economy slows, inflation falls
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he expects 2024 to be a transition year as higher interest rates slow down the economy, making way for lower inflation.
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on Alberta's QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
Rent in Toronto is on the decline for the 2nd month in a row: report
The average price of rent in Toronto has declined for the second month in a row, according to a monthly report by Rentals.ca.
Fake toonie investigation leads to $100K fine for Ontario man
An Ontario man has been fined $100,000 after pleading guilty to the possession and use of thousands of fake toonies circulated in the Canadian banking system.
Stella Luna to lay off nearly all staff, citing economic downturn
Stella Luna Gelato Café has laid off nearly its entire staff going into the holidays, citing difficult economic conditions for the business.
-
School board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth files human rights complaint against OCDSB
School board trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth has filed a human rights complaint against the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and her fellow board members.
Police respond to multiple crashes on Hwy. 416 and Hwy. 417 Friday morning
Ottawa Police and Ontario Provincial Police are urging motorists to slow down and adjust their speeds to the conditions today, due to icy road conditions.
OPP investigating suspicious death in Orillia
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred late Thursday night in Orillia.
-
Caledon OPP investigating crash that has left driver with life-threatening injuries
A crash in Caledon Friday morning has left one driver with serious and life-threatening injuries.
Young Midland driver charged with stunt driving
A 17-year-old driver from Midland has been charged with stunt driving after travelling double the speed limit.
Car drives into Waterloo home
A car hit a home on Dorset Street in Waterloo on Friday.
-
'The highest levels they’ve been ever': Wastewater testing shows growing spread of COVID-19
Experts are warning the public of a potentially record-setting spread of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.
-
Family shares statement after Erin man killed in farming accident
An Erin man who died in an accident earlier this week is being remembered as “completely devoted to his family and his farm.”
'Now is the time for traffic lights here': Site of fatal crashes to be upgraded
An intersection that has been the site of multiple fatal collisions is getting traffic lights. Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road — south of Strathroy, Ont. — will have a full set of traffic lights by the end of next year.
-
Canada Soccer honours Jessie Fleming, Stephen Eustaquio as players of the year
Jessie Fleming of London, Ont. and Stephen Eustaquio, two key cogs in the Canadian midfield, have been named Canada Soccer Players of the Year.
-
London Police Service: Local 9-1-1 system 'at the brink of failure'
The alarm is being sounded about the state of local 9-1-1 service.
'My whole life just stopped': Victim impact statements, sentencing for Windsor murder
The Brampton man convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2018 shooting death of a 20-year-old University of Windsor student and injury of his girlfriend has been given a life sentence and concurrent eight year sentence.
-
Blenheim District High School mourns death of student after crash
Blenheim District High School students and staff are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old student following a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.
-
Teen turns himself in after construction site theft
Windsor police say an 18-year-old man turned himself in related to tool theft at an east Windsor construction site.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
Unifor gives $70k to striking public sector workers
The Unifor union announced it is donating $70,000 to help striking public sector workers as they negotiate with the Quebec government.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Storm lined up for the Maritimes for third Monday in a row
For the third consecutive week, a stronger low-pressure system with significant weather will impact the Maritimes on a Monday.
-
Halifax mayor says New Year's levee 'doesn't feel right' amid homelessness crisis
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has cancelled the city's New Year's Day levee, saying it doesn't feel right to stage the celebration with a homeless encampment right in front of city hall.
-
2 people assaulted at Halifax-area MLA constituency office: police
Halifax Regional Police says it is looking for a man who assaulted two people at a MLA’s constituency office.
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students altered from social media altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
-
'It's Mother Nature': Unseasonably warm weather delays opening for Manitoba ski hills
What does a ski hill do when there is no snow? They make their own. But this year Mother Nature has not been cooperating.
-
True North turning to business community with plea for Jets season tickets
True North Sports and Entertainment is working to get more butts in seats for the Winnipeg Jets.
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on Alberta's QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
-
Concerned residents to appeal High River area biodigester approval
A proposal to build a controversial industrial plant that converts animal waste into natural gas is moving ahead and the decision to do so is leaving rural residents outside High River stinking mad.
-
Police looking for convicted sex offender James Alexander Parent
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find a man wanted on an Alberta-wide warrant.
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on Alberta's QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
-
2-vehicle crash affecting Highway 44 traffic west of Morinville
An ambulance and another vehicle crashed Friday morning on Highway 44.
-
1 dead, 1 hurt in crash southeast of Leduc
A Wetaskiwin County resident was killed in a crash on Tuesday.
Trudeau pledges $115M funding to help build 40,000 homes in Vancouver
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a $115 million federal funding deal with the City of Vancouver that he said could see more than 40,000 new homes built over the next decade.
-
Richmond RCMP warn of fake bank drafts after 3 scammed out of $50K in goods over one week
Mounties are warning the public after three people lost tens of thousands of dollars in goods due to scams involving fraudulent bank drafts in Richmond over the past week.
-
Vancouver gas prices drop to new low for 2023
Drivers in Vancouver woke up to the lowest gas prices so far in 2023 on Friday.
House of Commons Speaker Fergus thanks MPs for a 'second chance'
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus has thanked MPs for giving him a 'second chance' after being embroiled in acrimony over what MPs agreed was his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend.
-
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: regulations
Final regulations for the Online News Act show the amount of funding private broadcasters will get through the government's $100-million deal with Google will be limited, with an even lower cap for the CBC.
New research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
-
Who qualifies for MAID in Canada? Federal government considers pausing expansion
The federal government is considering whether to pause its original plan tobroaden the rules that govern medically assisted dying so they include patients whose only underlying condition is a mental disorder.
Indigenous woolly dogs of B.C. were forced into extinction: study
For thousands of years, a breed of white, woolly dog played an important and cultural role for Coast Salish people in Western Canada but when colonists moved in the animal quickly became extinct, a new study says.
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
Pope, once a victim of AI-generated imagery, calls for treaty to regulate artificial intelligence
Pope Francis on Thursday called for an international treaty to ensure artificial intelligence is developed and used ethically, arguing that the risks of technology lacking human values of compassion, mercy, morality and forgiveness are too great.
Movie reviews: 'Poor Things' is a long, strange journey with a strong message unlike any other
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Poor Things,' 'Wonka' and 'The Immediate Family.'
-
Kid Rock says he is done boycotting Bud Light
Kid Rock is changing his tune on Bud Light. He was one of the first people to declare a boycott on Bud Light after the beer brand briefly partnered with a transgender influencer, leading to a significant and lasting sales slump.
-
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is coming to an end after 12 seasons
HBO's hit comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will air its final episode in 2024.
Bank of Canada governor says 2024 likely to be 'transition' year as economy slows, inflation falls
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he expects 2024 to be a transition year as higher interest rates slow down the economy, making way for lower inflation.
-
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in Canada down 22% in November
The annual pace of housing starts in Canada fell 22 per cent in November as work began on fewer multi-unit projects, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday.
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in telecommunications and energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
-
No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays
The Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared before crossing the border ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
Bianca Andreescu says her back isn't ready for the Australian Open
Bianca Andreescu says she won't play in next month's Australian Open because of a nagging back injury. The 2019 U.S. Open champion from Mississauga, Ont., has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back since the summer.
-
Ex-Jaguars employee could face up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than US$22 million from team
A former Jacksonville Jaguars employee could face up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to financial crimes which included stealing more than $22 million from the NFL team.
-
Former Nice and PSG coach Christophe Galtier stands trial over alleged racism
Christophe Galtier stood trial on Friday for accusations of racism during his time as coach of his former club Nice and said some of the comments he made during that period had been taken out of context or distorted.
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.
-
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.