Federal workers strike for 10th day as negotiations on pay, remote work continue
Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.
Both sides are facing pressure to reach a deal, though there is no talk of back-to-work legislation being on the way.
According to an update from Treasury Board President Mona Fortier earlier this week, wages and remote work are among the points of contention in the labour dispute.
The federal government is offering a nine per cent wage increase over three years, backdated to 2021.
Meanwhile, the union says it has adjusted its initial ask for a 13.5 per cent increase over the same period of time -- but is not revealing the new number.
As the strike continues, Canadians are facing a wide range of federal service disruptions ranging from immigration services to passport applications.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
opinion | Will the Royal Family embrace reconciliation and offer an apology?
With the coronation of King Charles III coming up, one has to wonder if the Royal Family will embrace reconciliation and offer a meaningful apology?
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Trudeau, buoyed by Biden visit, visits Council on Foreign Relations to talk up Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take his Canadian sales pitch to an influential U.S. audience this morning.
Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' " The Late Late Show" to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
5 things to know for Friday, April 28, 2023
The Liberal’s Online Streaming Act passed the Senate and will become law, RCMP have released details about the James Smith Cree Nation mass murders, and what happened on day 9 of the PSAC strike.
BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan
The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a 2021 loan for Boris Johnson, who was the U.K.'s prime minister at the time.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Mayoral candidate plans to sue Metrolinx for $1 billion
Mayoral candidate Anthony Furey has announced plans to sue Metrolinx for $1 billion if elected.
RECAP | Lightning force Game 6, beat Maple Leafs 4-2
So close, yet so far, is a phrase that nicely sums up the last five years of playoff hockey for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bed Bath & Beyond closes Canadian stores 4 days early leaving some stuck with worthless gift cards
After 52 years in business, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and closed its 54 Canadian stores four days earlier than planned this week, surprising some customers left with now-worthless gift cards.
Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
Sun and clouds to end the work week, before rain moves in all weekend
According to Environment Canada, the forecast for Friday calls for a mix of sun and clouds.
Owner pleads for dog to be returned after truck stolen in eastern Ontario
An eastern Ontario man is pleading for the public's help after his truck was stolen in a busy parking lot, with his dog inside.
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Bradford under investigation
Northbound traffic is slow moving along Highway 400 through Bradford Thursday afternoon as police attend to a multi-vehicle collision that sent a delivery truck rolling into the ditch.
Family escapes house fire in Barrie
Fire crews battle massive blaze and thick, black smoke at a home in Barrie Thursday afternoon.
EXCLUSIVE | Internal memos reveal wide-ranging impacts of WRDSB cyberattack
Nine months after a cyberattack at the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB), we’re learning more about what was impacted and how the breach was handled.
Protestors confront security and police outside Kitchener encampment
There were tense scenes at Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday as demonstrators gathered to object to the closure of Roos Island and efforts by the City of Kitchener to relocate people living in an encampment there.
Annual Breithaupt book sale returns to raise money for senior’s special events
Following a four-year pandemic break, the Breithaupt book sale made its return to Kitchener for the community to enjoy.
Motorist caught going double speed limit charged with stunt driving
A driver has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked going double the speed limit.
One hurt as SUV and motorcycle collide
One person was sent to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in London, Ont.
Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
Residents will want to have an umbrella handy heading into the weekend with forecasters calling for rain Friday.
WindsorEssex Community Foundation marks 40th anniversary with new trail entrance in Essex
Students from Essex District Secondary School helped to plant 40 trees along the Cypher Systems Group Greenway Thursday in celebration of its new entrance.
Canada-U. S. meeting to focus on fight against cross-border gun smuggling, opioids
Co-operation on targeting cross-border gun smuggling will top the agenda today when senior justice and public safety officials from Canada and the United States meet in Ottawa.
Quebec police make arrest in Leonardo Rizzuto shooting
Quebec police officers out of the organized crime enforcement squad arrested a 32-year-old man from Mascouche on Thursday night in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto. On March 15, Rizzuto, the son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was driving a black Mercedes on Highway 440 in Laval when his vehicle was hit with a hail of gunfire from assailants in a Porsche Macan in the early evening.
Montreal firefighter's drowning death in the Lachine rapids 'accidental,' coroner says
Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel has found that Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacroix's death during a rescue operation in the Lachine Rapids in October 2021 was "accidental." In her report made public Thursday, Kamel noted certain shortcomings on the night of the tragedy and made a series of recommendations to various authorities, including the Montreal Fire Department (SSIM) and the Ministry of Public Safety.
Site of fatal Old Montreal fire had been flagged by safety inspectors, documents show
Documents obtained by CTV News suggest the site of the fatal fire in Old Montreal last month had been flagged by city safety inspectors. Reports from the Montreal fire department provided to CTV through an Access to Information request described problems with fire alarms in the building.
'Desperate to see a light': PSAC strike disrupts immigration system
A Halifax-area immigration lawyer is witnessing the federal labour disruption also disrupt lives.
Parks Canada staff work hard to recover from Fiona as tourist season approaches
Post-tropical storm Fiona, which blew through the Maritimes in September, made a mess of the national historic site and surrounding area of Louisbourg, N.S.
P.E.I. electric school buses to be used as mobile batteries during natural disasters
Prince Edward Island is becoming the first province in the country to use its newly-electrified school bus fleet as mobile emergency batteries during natural disasters, like post-tropical storm Fiona.
Man convicted of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver may face deportation, defence lawyers say
A Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed a taxi driver 17 times in what the court has described as a rage and racism fuelled attack will be handed a life sentence and may face deportation, the court heard during a sentencing hearing.
Shared Health CEO resigns
Shared Health CEO Adam Topp resigned Thursday Night after two years in the role. (Photo Source: LinkedIn)
PSAC strike's impact on Passport Canada could spoil Manitoba man's trip to Stanley Cup Finals
A lucky Manitoban has won a hockey fan's trip of a lifetime to the Stanley Cup Finals, but one of the largest labour strikes in Canadian history could prevent him from going.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Deerfoot Trail
Police say a single vehicle rolled while on the ramp leading from northbound Deerfoot to eastbound Stoney Trail just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Calgary councillors mum on further arena-deal details amid criticism of cost
Calgary Sports and Entertainment is fronting $356 million. The province is kicking in $330 million. The city, however, is putting up $537.3 million, and taxpayers here are not yet able to see exactly what they're about to buy.
Alberta premier poses for photo with protestors charged in Ottawa convoy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is under fire for once again appearing to associate with people facing serious criminal charges.
Courtyard by Marriott patio damaged by river valley brush fire
Several photos and videos from the scene showed flames burning in the river valley, near the Courtyard, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald and the 100 Street Funicular.
Investors concerned after CWS Capital closes, president goes missing
An Edmonton investment company has closed, its founder appears to be missing, and clients who put their savings into CWS Capital are concerned about their money.
B.C. nurses ratify new three-year collective agreement
Nurses in British Columbia have ratified a new three-year collective agreement covering about 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in the province.
Councillor says Yaletown overdose prevention site will be moved, citing ‘safety issues’
A life-saving service for people who use drugs continues to be a source of controversy for residents of a Vancouver neighbourhood and one local politician is saying the overdose prevention site should and will be moved.
Surrey school district wants province to pay for portables
The population in Surrey is exploding and schools aren’t being built fast enough to keep up.
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
Canada-U. S. meeting to focus on fight against cross-border gun smuggling, opioids
Co-operation on targeting cross-border gun smuggling will top the agenda today when senior justice and public safety officials from Canada and the United States meet in Ottawa.
Trudeau, buoyed by Biden visit, visits Council on Foreign Relations to talk up Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take his Canadian sales pitch to an influential U.S. audience this morning.
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
One in three family members of those with serious mental illnesses experience stigma by association: study
Those who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
Robots run the show as Swiss radio station tests AI voices for a day
Three months in the making, the French-language station Couleur 3 in Switzerland is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters.
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' " The Late Late Show" to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
French actor Eva Green wins US$1M in spat over 'B movie'
Eva Green was awarded US$1 million Friday by a British court in her dispute over the collapse of a project she feared was destined to become a "B movie" that could ruin her career.
Prince's Trust gala draws plenty of celebrities, donations
The star-studded Prince's Trust Global Gala raised more than US $1.7 million Thursday night at Casa Cipriani in New York City, as a wide range of grantees -- past and present -- explained how King Charles III's charity has improved their lives.
StatCan to release February GDP numbers this morning, estimate for first quarter
Statistics Canada is set to release its February reading for economic growth this morning.
Stock market today: Asia shares gain as BOJ stands pat
European shares opened mixed after gains in Asia following Wall Street's best day since January. The dollar rose against the Japanese yen after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-lax monetary policy unchanged.
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because declines in prices will taper off soon and bottom out sometime this year.
'Gold obviously': Toronto milliner heads to U.K. with his hats for coronation parties
Some Canadians heading to London for coronation festivities have enlisted a key expert to ensure they look their royal best: a master milliner.
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.
Lightning down Maple Leafs 4-2 to force Game 6
Michael Eyssimont had a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Thursday to force Game 6 in their first-round playoff series.
Johannsson leads after 1st day of JM Eagle LA Championship
Linnea Johansson shot a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the JM Eagle LA Championship on Thursday at Wilshire Country Club.
Panthers take Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in NFL draft
Bryce Young's talent outweighed concerns about his size. The Carolina Panthers selected the slender and dynamic Alabama quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, seven weeks after making a blockbuster trade with Chicago to move up to get their choice of potential franchise players.
Hamilton excited for new-look F1 sprint race in Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the first of six F1 events this season with a sprint race, with a new twist. There's a second qualifying session as part of rule changes to discourage teams and drivers from playing it safe, and practice time has been cut to a single session.
Lyft to lay off more than 1,000 employees in cost-cut push
Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said it will lay off about 1,072 employees, or 26 per cent of its workforce, in one of the first steps by the new Chief Executive David Risher, sending its shares up by about 1 per cent on Thursday.