

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Federal government workers in the Ottawa area have been asked to stay home on Monday as cleanup across the Ottawa area continues following Friday’s tornadoes.

Public servants in the National Capital Region received the notice not to come in, or work from home if possible, on Sunday night.

Employees were told that staying home would help the City of Ottawa and Ottawa police focus on recovery efforts by minimizing the number of people commuting, and alleviating some of the demand on the electrical grid that is still not fully restored.

"Essential services will continue to be delivered. Government officials are continuing to monitor the situation to determine next steps,” the Treasury Board Secretariat said in an email to media.

With thousands still without power, nearly all primary and secondary schools are closed, while the post-secondary institutions in the area remain open.

Parliament is also in session today, with both the House of Commons and Senate sitting as scheduled.