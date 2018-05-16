Federal natural resources researchers forecast long, hot wildfire season
In this July 5, 2015 file photo, flames rise from a wildfire near La Ronge, Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ HO-Corey Hardcastle/Ministry of the Environment/Government of Saskatchewan
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 1:12PM EDT
Federal researchers say Canada may be heading into a long, hot summer in the forests.
Richard Carr of Natural Resources Canada says wildfire numbers are already ahead of the 10-year average.
He says weather is expected to be hotter and drier than normal in most parts of the country in the coming months.
There have already been evacuations in the three prairie provinces because of wildfires.
Federal fire maps show the risk is already high to extreme almost everywhere in southern regions of the country.
