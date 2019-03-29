Federal government to unveil plans to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day
This photo taken in Bernieres-sur-Mer, France, on June 6, 1944 shows personnel of the 9th Canadian Infantry Brigade landing from LCI (L) 299 of the 2nd Canadian (262nd RN) Flotilla on D-Day. (CP PHOTO / National Archives of Canada-Gilbert Alexandre Milne)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 4:21AM EDT
VANCOUVER -- A departure ceremony is being held today in Vancouver for trains carrying combat boots symbolizing those who travelled to Halifax during the Second World War before they embarked for Europe.
The journey is part of the federal government's plan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay will be among those in Vancouver today to outline the commemorative events that are planned.
He is also scheduled to unveil the official poster for the anniversary at the city's train station.
Several community-based events will be held across the country and internationally to commemorate D-Day.
The government says this year also marks the fifth anniversary of the end of Canada's mission in Afghanistan, and the 75th anniversaries of the Battle of the Scheldt in Belgium and the Netherlands, and the Italian campaign during the Second World War.
