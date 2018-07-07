

OTTAWA -- The federal government has issued a travel advisory for Haiti, warning Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to the Caribbean nation.

The government's travel website was updated Saturday afternoon with the warning, which advises against non-essential trips "due to civil unrests throughout the country."

The Haitian government suspended a fuel price hike earlier Saturday after widespread violence broke out during protests.

Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant had originally said the country needed to raise prices to balance the budget and gave no indication he would back down.

But his administration bowed to pressure after demonstrators took to the streets in protest.

The Canadian government also warns in a statement on Twitter that several airlines have cancelled flights to the capital in the wake of the violent protests.

"Protesters have set up burning barricades in the main streets of Port-au-Prince as well as in residential neighbourhoods. Limit your movements," read a tweet from @TravelGoC, described as the government's "one-stop shop for comprehensive international travel information."

