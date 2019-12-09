TORONTO -- The Federal Court of Canada (FC) has sided with a man who worked at a CIBC call centre who lodged a Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) complaint saying he was discriminated against because he was straight.

In the FC ruling from September, Aaren Jagadeesh – who chose to represent himself, details the allegations against his former employer CIBC, and the chain of events that resulted in his filing of the complaint in April of 2017.

His primary complaint was that in a one-on-one meeting with his manager in September of 2015, Jagadeesh alleges that his manager told him that every male manager “in both his office and headquarters were either gay or bisexual” and that was “why young employees with little qualifications were promoted.”

Jagadeesh alleges that the manager then said unless he “joined their group” there was “no hope” for him to be promoted, and to “be smart and learn.” Jagadeesh said he responded that while he was happy to work with everyone, he was straight.

Jagadeesh said that he believed this encounter was the reason for the discrimination he allegedly experienced and why despite his “qualifications, experience and excellent performance,” he was denied promotions and later denied adequate workplace accommodations for his vocal cord injury which arose from his work at CIBC.

In the court documents, Jagadeesh explained that his position required him to call “60-70 customers every day” to sell them products, which required extensive readings, and that CIBC evaluated his performance by two markers – wrap time and adherence targets.

Wrap time refers to the call centre employees needing to have less than 30 seconds between calls, while adherence targets refers to the policy that employees must be on calls upwards of 96 per cent of the time they are at work, according to the filings.

Due to the “high stress environment” and continuous outbound calling, Jagadeesh alleges he developed severe throat and vocal cord pain, to which his family doctor “recommended modified duties, including not speaking on the phone.”

CIBC allegedly asked Jagadeesh to go on short term disability instead of offering him another position and referred him to their doctor, who then referred him on to a specialist who diagnosed Jagadeesh with “muscle tensions dysphonia,” in June of 2015, which requires workplace accommodations like regular medical breaks.

Jagadeesh alleges that the discrimination at CIBC increased after the specialist’s diagnosis, in the form of his basic pay being cut, his not being offered sales incentives or annual bonuses and a hostile work environment.

Because of his termination in May of 2016, Jagadeesh alleges that he lost all his benefits, was not paid severance nor retirement pay and CIBC did not write him a reference letter, among other things.

The FC decision shows the CHRC accepted Jagadeesh’s complaint in April of 2017, and then conducted an investigation from July 26, 2017 to July 31, 2018.

The investigator “noted Mr. Jagadeesh’s allegations of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, but declined to investigate further,” citing there was no evidence “aside from [his] feelings.”

The investigator went on to say that after her investigation into Jagadeesh’s allegations of mistreatment because of his disability, “there was evidence to support that the negative treatment occurred and it was clearly linked to his disability.”

Summarizing her findings, the investigator said that Jagadeesh did not provide “sufficient evidence” to support his allegations of discrimination due to sexual orientation, that CIBC had accommodated Jagadeesh adequately for his disability and that other allegations of statistics manipulation or mistreatment due to administrative errors were unfounded.

Last November the CHRC dismissed the complaints after assessing the investigators findings.

Jagadeesh appealed to the FC, saying that the CHRC investigator had ignored evidence of discrimination based on sexual orientation. CIBC countered by saying they agreed with the investigator’s findings and that Jagadeesh was simply unqualified.

In the September FC court decision, Madam Justice Fuhrer ruled that the CHRC’s investigation and findings were unfair to Jagadeesh and the lack “thoroughness” in investigating every aspect of the original complaints, including discrimination based on sexual orientation, meant their original decision must be set aside.

Fuhrer ordered another CHRC investigation to take place, with a different investigator at the helm.