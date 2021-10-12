OTTAWA -- Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s request for reinstatement as the head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been struck down.

In a decision issued on Tuesday, Federal Court Justice Ann Marie McDonald found that Fortin “must exhaust the internal grievance process prior to seeking a remedy in this Court.”

The judicial review ruling comes after the court heard Fortin’s legal team and the government dispute who was responsible for the senior military officer’s removal, over two days of hearings in September.

The senior military officer was removed from his role as Canada’s vice-president of vaccine logistics and operations in May, after military police initiated an investigation into a sexual misconduct claim made against him which dates back to early 1988 when he was a student at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que.

Days after Fortin was removed, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service referred the matter to the Quebec criminal prosecution service and in August, Fortin was charged in Gatineau, Que. with one count of sexual assault.

Fortin has denied any wrongdoing and has vowed to defend himself “vigorously” against the charge. The next court date in that matter is scheduled for Nov. 5, according to The Canadian Press.

This is a breaking news update, more coming.