Federal byelections to be held in Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario next month
Voters will be heading to the polls for federal byelections next month in four electoral districts in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the byelections for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, Quebec; Oxford, Ontario; Portage–Lisgar, Manitoba; and Winnipeg South Centre, Manitoba will be held on June 19.
One race comes after the recent death of the incumbent MP, while others are to fill seats left vacant after the incumbent MPs stepped down.
They include the former seat of Candice Bergen, former interim leader for the Conservative Party, a seat the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier is hoping to snag.
PORTAGE-LISGAR
Bergen stepped down from her position as MP in February after 14 years. She had represented the riding of Portage-Lisgar since 2008, and served as interim party leader for the Conservatives in 2022 after Erin O’Toole was ousted as leader.
Bernier announced his desire to run for the seat earlier this week, prior to the byelection being called. The former Conservative cabinet minister, who quit the Conservative party in 2018 after losing its 2017 leadership contest to Andrew Scheer, has since run for office twice after forming his own party. He was unsuccessful in both of his attempts to gain a seat in 2019 and 2021.
Branden Leslie is the Conservative party candidate for the riding, winning the nomination in April.
WINNIPEG SOUTH CENTRE
This seat had remained vacant since the death of Jim Carr, longtime Liberal MP and former cabinet minister, in December of last year.
He died after a years-long battle with cancer at the age of 71. Carr had served several roles between 2015 and 2019, including as natural resources minister and minister of international trade diversification.
The Liberal candidate hoping to win the vacant seat is Carr’s son, Ben Carr. He announced his candidacy in February, saying he was committed to “serving this community as an honest and hardworking bridge-builder who brings people together to accomplish collaborative change.”
NOTRE-DAME-DE-GRACE–WESTMOUNT
Former astronaut and Liberal MP Marc Garneau announced he was leaving office in March, after 14 years as an MP.
“My challenge to you is to find your better angels, and to put away the anger and false indignation,” he said to his colleagues during what he called his “final speech” in the House of Commons on March 8. “Criticize by all means, but do it with respect and maybe even wit. Make Canadians proud of this House and the people in it.”
Garneau said he had promised his family he would retire after completing a final report for a committee he chaired on medical assistance in dying, a report which was tabled mid-February. As an astronaut, he was the first Canadian to fly in space on Shuttle Mission 41-G in 1984. He was first elected as an MP in 2008.
The Liberal candidate tapped to run in the riding is Anna Gainey, the party’s past president. Gainey has been active on social media ahead of the call, tweeting about knocking on doors in the riding and getting support from members of the Liberal Party.
OXFORD
In December 2022, former Conservative MP Dave MacKenzie announced that he was retiring from office after nearly two decades in politics. He had been re-elected to the Oxford riding during the federal election in 2021.
The candidate selected to represent the Conservatives in the upcoming byelection is Arpan Khanna, who received a boost earlier this week when Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre showed up to a rally in Woodstock to support his run.
Khanna is a Brampton lawyer who served as Ontario campaign co-chair during Poilievre’s federal leadership campaign. He was announced as the candidate for Oxford only after a nomination process that saw two senior members of the party’s riding association resign. MacKenzie’s daughter, Deb Tait, had also been bidding for the nomination.
LIVE @ 3 MT
LIVE @ 3 MT | Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday
Eighty-seven wildfires were burning in Alberta's forests on Sunday morning, according to Alberta Wildfire.
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Wagner mercenary boss suggests Russia may have downed its own military aircraft
The head of Russia's feared Wagner private army suggested Sunday that four Russian military aircraft that reportedly crashed in a region that borders Ukraine may have been shot down by Russia's own forces.
Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she will consider making changes amid questions over whether she is politicizing Alberta’s wildfire crisis by using party news conferences to deliver fire updates meant for the broader public.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun, and the NBA is looking into the matter again as well.
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
Racist posters with teen girls' phone numbers hung in GTA town as 'act of revenge,' police say
Three teenage boys are facing harassment charges after police say they hung racist flyers with the phone numbers of two young females listed on them around a Greater Toronto Area town in "an act of revenge."
Police identify 24-year-old woman killed in Etobicoke Saturday night
Police have identified the 24-year-old woman fatally shot in Etobicoke Saturday night.
Two dead after three-vehicle crash in Peel Region
Police say two people have died after a car crash in Caledon, Ont.
Average rent drops below $2,000 a month in Ottawa
The May 2023 rent report from Rentals.ca shows the average rent for apartment and condo listings in Ottawa in April was $1,999 a month, down from $2.090 in March.
Councillor wants Ottawa to immediately explore new technologies for diverting waste from landfills
An Ottawa councillor wants city staff to explore new technologies to divert waste from landfills, as the city looks at implementing a "bag tag" policy to extend the life of the Trail Road landfill.
-
A home in Carlsbad Springs, in Ottawa's rural southeast, was severely damaged by fire overnight.
4-vehicle crash sends three people to hospital in Mono, Ont.
Three people are in hospital after four vehicles crashed in Mono, Ont. on Highway 10.
-
Huntsville OPP said the 22-year-old man went missing in the Lake of Bays area on May 10.
-
Two people are dead following a three-vehicle crash involving two motorcycles in Caledon, Ont.
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
Regional police were at the intersection of Cedar Street and Charles Street East in Kitchener on Sunday afternoon investigating what appeared to be a serious crash.
-
Jugglers from across the world joined forces at the University of Waterloo this weekend for its annual Juggling Festival.
‘Porch Pirate’ arrested, stolen property recovered
An Amazon package delivered to an Owen Sound, Ont. man containing a “uniquely identifiable item” valued at $350 was allegedly stolen by a “porch pirate.”
-
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County Saturday evening.
-
Man slapped with $10,000 fine for ‘unsafe hunting practices’
A Windsor man pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm while hunting and was fined $10,000.
-
Over $400,000 in damages in Essex house fire, firefighter taken to hospital
A massive house fire broke out in the 10 block of Dana Street in Essex around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Mournful Mother's Day for bereaved families as cemetery labour standoff continues
Bereaved families are calling on Quebec’s premier to get involved in a labour dispute that has kept Canada’s biggest cemetery closed for five months. The wrought-iron gates of Montreal’s Notre-Dames-Des-Neiges cemetery have been shut to the public since mid-January due to a strike by operations and maintenance workers, with the exception of a few days in early spring.
-
Embroiled in controversy for days after appointing one of his friends as a judge, Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette says he is open to changing the rules. In a press scrum Sunday morning at the CAQ convention in Sherbrooke, Jolin-Barrette said that if he had to do it again, he would declare his conflict of interest to the council of ministers, which he did not do when he appointed his friend Charles-Olivier Gosselin as a judge for the Court of Quebec in early May.
-
As of Monday, rapid tests will no longer be available free of charge to the majority of Quebecers. Only those considered vulnerable to complications -- immunosuppressed adults, people over 60, pregnant people and adults living with chronic illness -- and those benefiting from free medication under the public drug insurance plan will have free access to COVID-19 screening tests in pharmacies.
Halifax school support staff sound alarm on low wages as strike continues
CUPE members say school support staff incomes in Halifax are not enough, even with the new deal.
-
RCMP say a 25-year-old man from Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley faces several charges including assault of a police officer following an incident on Friday.
-
Maritime LEGO enthusiasts were busy in Halifax Saturday afternoon, putting the finishing touches on their scale replica of the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site.
Families celebrate Indigenous motherhood at Manitoba Museum
A sold-out tour at the Manitoba Museum brought people downtown to learn about traditional motherhood this weekend.
-
One Winnipegger's trash is another's treasure, as the city held its first curbside giveaway weekend of the year.
-
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a random stabbing incident early Saturday morning.
Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she will consider making changes amid questions over whether she is politicizing Alberta’s wildfire crisis by using party news conferences to deliver fire updates meant for the broader public.
-
A party took place Saturday to celebrate the Calgary police.
-
A pair of news outlets in Turkey provided different partial results from the country's presidential election Sunday, with the state-run news agency indicating with three-quarters of ballot boxes counted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would squeak out a victory but an opposition-leaning agency saying the contest was headed toward a run-off.
-
David Parker is a shadowy figure hiding in plain sight in Alberta’s political scene, now roiling in a May 29 election campaign deemed too close to call.
-
The Vegas Golden Knights have the Edmonton Oilers on the playoff ropes in their second-round series.
Heat wave continues: 17 temperature records broken across B.C.
As the unseasonably warm weather continues to grip British Columbia, 17 temperature records fell across the province on Saturday, as meteorologists had predicted.
-
Environment Canada says unseasonably hot temperatures in British Columbia will persist over the coming days, with special weather statements warning of high river streamflows due to melting snow in hard-hit communities in the province's interior.
-
British Columbia environment enforcement officers have issued another stop-work order for the Coastal GasLink pipeline project over erosion and sediment control, something the company promised it would stay on top of last year.
-
-
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
-
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Canada is experiencing a ketamine shortage. What this means for clinics treating depression
Use of a powerful drug best known to some by its black market names was recently approved as a treatment for depression, but a shortage means many Canadians aren't able to access it.
-
A plant long used by Indigenous people for medicinal tea has been shown to be effective against the parasite that causes malaria, according to a new study.
-
Portugal's government on Thursday presented legislation to extend a ban on smoking to outdoor areas including covered terraces and to restrict tobacco sales, as it hopes to raise a tobacco-free generation by 2040.
-
Sophisticated generative AI tools can now create cloned human voices and hyper-realistic images, videos and audio in seconds, at minimal cost. When strapped to powerful social media algorithms, this fake and digitally created content can spread far and fast, potentially taking dirty political campaign tricks to a new low.
-
A team of astronomers from the University of Southampton in England have identified the largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed.
-
A crucial radar antenna on a European spacecraft bound for Jupiter is no longer jammed.
-
Liverpool cleaned up from the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, as Sweden celebrated victory and Ukraine remained defiant after a night of Russian bombardment, including a strike on the hometown of the country's competitors.
-
Several new movies infiltrated theatres nationwide this weekend, from a lighthearted trip to Italy with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen to a Ben Affleck-fronted detective thriller. The two top spots were once again claimed by Marvel and Mario, however.
-
Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd is remembering her late mom on Mother's Day, posting a photo with Fisher on her Instagram page on Sunday that was accompanied by a moving message about dealing with grief while still celebrating her own journey as a mom.
-
Carlos Zarate, president of the Canadian Hardwood Plywood and Veneer Association, warns of an industry in decline, but not due to falling demand for things like kitchen cabinets, decorative wood panels and furniture. Association members are unable to compete with plywood products imported from China at low prices.
-
On Friday, Elon Musk announced that NBC Universal's Linda Yaccarino will serve as the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino is a longtime advertising executive credited with integrating and digitizing ad sales at NBCU. Her challenge now will be to woo back advertisers that have fled Twitter since Musk acquired it last year for US$44 billion.
-
The 'Doctor in your house' program was launched last month by Bolivia's capital of La Paz using a fleet of six EV's manufactured by Quantum Motors, the country's sole producer of electric cars, by a group of entrepreneurs who believe EVs will transform the auto industry in Bolivia, a lithium-rich country, where cheap, subsidized imported gasoline is still the norm.
-
There are many kinds of support these days for children who have lost their mother, from the organized to the grassroots. Grief can be talked about and shared more publicly, experts say, and is acknowledged to last a long time.
-
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
-
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.
-
The United States had to come from a goal down to outclass newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its second win at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.
-
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun, and the NBA is looking into the matter again as well.
-
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
-
The 'Doctor in your house' program was launched last month by Bolivia's capital of La Paz using a fleet of six EV's manufactured by Quantum Motors, the country's sole producer of electric cars, by a group of entrepreneurs who believe EVs will transform the auto industry in Bolivia, a lithium-rich country, where cheap, subsidized imported gasoline is still the norm.
-
A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request that millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators be recalled.
-
Tesla will recall more than 1.1 million cars in China due to potential safety risks, the country's top market regulator said on Friday.