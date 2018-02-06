Father testifies at murder trial of woman charged in death of N.L. man
Anne Norris, 28, charged with first-degree murder, appears via video link from the Correctional Centre for Women in Clarenville, N.L., on May 24, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sue Bailey)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 6:46AM EST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The father of a former top Newfoundland athlete is expected to return to the stand today after some emotional testimony.
Gary Norris was in St. John's court Monday and described his daughter Anne Norris as a confident, athletic and social child.
But he told the court that questions arose about her mental health when she was 24 and claimed people were trying to poison her coffee, that she had AIDS and that she had been sexually assaulted.
Anne Norris has sat quietly and shown little emotion through most of the trial, but wept as her father discussed her upbringing.
She has admitted to killing Marcel Reardon with a hammer in May 2016, but her lawyer claims she is not criminally responsible because of a mental health disorder.
Gary Norris, who was clerk of the province's executive council, testified about her claim that she was assaulted, saying he knew in "his heart and soul that it didn't happen."
