Father of Quebec City mosque shooter says Crown 'demonizing' his son
Raymond Bissonnette, father of Alexandre Bissonnette who pleaded guilty in the 2017 mosque shooting, reads a statement to media as the mother, Manon Marchand, looks on, Thursday, June 21, 2018 at the hall of justice in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 1:12PM EDT
QUEBEC -- The father of Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette is accusing prosecutors of seeking a political judgement against his son.
Raymond Bissonnette told reporters today at the Quebec City courthouse the Crown has sought to demonize Alexandre and ignored his mental health problems.
Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder after he walked into a mosque in the provincial capital in January 2017 and opened fire.
The defence has argued the killer should be eligible for parole after 25 years in prison while the Crown wants Bissonnette to receive a 150-year sentence.
Raymond Bissonnette says his son is not a monster but the victim of relentless bullying and intimidation during his school years, factors he says could have played a role in the shooting.
Bissonnette's father says Crown prosecutors want a 150-year sentence for political reasons, not judicial ones.
Sentencing arguments for Bissonnette are concluding at the Quebec City courthouse and the judge is expected to render a decision later this year.
