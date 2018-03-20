

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A man whose son has been missing for more than a week says he wants to meet the woman who told Montreal police she saw a boy matching his description.

Frederic Kouakou says he and his wife have a right to speak to her if she is the last person to have seen 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou.

Earlier in the day, Montreal police divers stopped their search for the boy after a total of six dives in Riviere des Prairies since Monday.

They say the search is still ongoing but that divers will return to the river only if they receive information they believe warrants further forays into the water.

The boy hasn't been seen since March 12 when he left his home in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville district to visit a friend's house.

His father told a news conference this afternoon he is convinced his son didn't go near the river and he reiterated his belief he was kidnapped.

Besides the diving, police have been going door-to-door in the neighbourhood and using horses, the canine unit, all-terrain vehicles and a helicopter to search the area.

Meanwhile, a reward for information leading to the boy being found has climbed to $100,000 after a Montreal-area businessman contributed $50,000.

Police say they have received close to 600 tips.