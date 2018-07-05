Father and daughter rescued from side of treacherous B.C. mountain
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 8:06AM EDT
Search and rescue crews in British Columbia pulled off a daring rescue after a father and his 10-year-old daughter found themselves trapped on the side of a steep mountain.
Officials with the Lions Bay Search and Rescue said a faulty GPS tracker led the pair to a treacherous spot on Mount Harvey, 33 kilometres north of Vancouver, and they could not find a way back.
"This was an unusual situation,” Martin Colwell, manager of Lions Bay Search and Rescue, told CTV Vancouver. “They basically were following a trail from a digital map guide and some of these trails are not properly vetted."
In order to reach the father and daughter, a rescue helicopter was forced to land on a narrow section of the mountain where crews were then able to rappel down to the where the pair had been trapped.
Both the father and daughter appear to be uninjured.
With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure
LBSAR has been activated to help two hikers on Mt. Harvey.— Lions Bay SAR (@LionsBaySAR) July 4, 2018
Happy to report a successful rescue of the two hikers on Mt. Harvey today.— Lions Bay SAR (@LionsBaySAR) July 5, 2018
