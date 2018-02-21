

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The fate of a man accused of killing an Indigenous girl and dumping her body into Winnipeg's Red River is expected to be in the hands of a jury today.

Raymond Cormier, 56, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2014 slaying of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.

Her death reignited calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women.

"My instructions to you won't be short. I'll try not to scare you and say they'll be long," said Manitoba Chief Justice Glenn Joyal Tuesday in a rare moment of levity at the emotionally charged trial.

"They are instructions that will be necessary. After the instructions you will be required to commence with the deliberation and at that point you will be sequestered."

The jury has already heard that Tina was raised by her great-aunt on the Sagkeeng First Nation, 120 kilometres north of Winnipeg, but went to the city to visit her mother. It was there that the girl became an exploited youth.

Court was told there were no witnesses to Tina's death and no DNA linking her to the accused. Experts testified they don't know how she died.

Crown prosecutors said the teen was killed and dumped in the river by Cormier, who had had sex with her and found out she was a minor.

During closing arguments the prosecution pointed to audio recordings from a six-month undercover investigation in 2015 during which police bugged Cormier's apartment.

"The real question here is who did it? And the answer ladies and gentlemen was given to you by Mr. Cormier. His own words identify him as the person who harmed Tina Fontaine. His words are the strongest, most compelling evidence you have," said Crown prosecutor Jim Ross.

Audio recordings captured him telling multiple people he was attracted to Tina and had sex with her.

In one recording, Cormier was heard telling a woman that he would make a bet that Tina was killed because "I found out she was 15 years old."

Cormier's lawyer said the prosecution has not proven his client was responsible. He said there was no cause of death and without that the jury must acquit his client.

"Mr. Cormier is presumed innocent. He does not have to prove he's innocent and that presumption remains," said Tony Kavanagh.

"Unlike Mr. Cormier the Crown does have to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Just because someone is not a saint or had done or said things that we might find offensive or dislike. We don't convict them because of that."

Tina's body, wrapped in a duvet cover and weighed down by rocks, was pulled from the river several days after she disappeared in August 2014.

She had been staying at a hotel in the care of Manitoba social services when she was reported missing.