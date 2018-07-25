

A rapidly gentrifying Ottawa neighbourhood could lose one of its oldest relics after the side of a 144-year-old house suddenly collapsed.

Owner Ovidio Sbrissa was sitting at his desk on Tuesday night when a neighbour invited him over for dinner. While he was gone, the wall he’d been sitting beside unexpectedly crumbled, scattering bricks into the street and exposing several floors to the elements. Nobody was injured.

“It’s a good thing that I went (to dinner) because I’d be dead now,” Sbrissa told CTV Ottawa.

Sbrissa has owned the heritage home for the last 17 years. Known as Magee House, the building was constructed in 1874 and was used as a bank, a car dealership and a hardware store.

The building’s heritage home status means that the City of Ottawa has a say in what happens next. An engineering firm has been hired to investigate and determine whether or not the house can be saved.

It’s still unclear what caused the collapse.

The city’s chief building official, Frank Bidin, says it’s too early to determine if the building will be torn down.

“Very speculative at this time. I really do need to await the investigation report so we have a better sense of what going forward really looks at,” Bidin said.

Hintonburg has undergone a shift in recent years. Once a largely blue-collar neighbourhood, the area is now popular among young people and condo developers. A thriving arts scene – along with trendy bars and cafes – soon followed.

That gentrification is exactly why it’s important to preserve one of the neighbourhood’s original buildings, says Ottawa councillor Jeff Leiper.

“This neighbourhood is changing so much. We’re surrounded by new construction all around us and having those touchstones to the past is really important for a neighbourhood that’s in transition,” Leiper said.

The building has since been cordoned off for safety purposes.

The owner says his home’s uncertain future is difficult to comprehend.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, what it’s like to see it now,” Sbrissa said.

With files from CTV Ottawa