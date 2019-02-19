Fatalities in early-morning house fire in Halifax
Police and emergency crews respond to a fatal house fire in Spryfield on Feb. 19, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 7:23AM EST
Halifax police say they have responded to a fatal fire in the city, although there are no details on how many people are victims.
Police say firefighters were called to a home on Quartz Drive in Spryfield around 1 a.m. today.
They say a man was taken to hospital life-threatening injuries and a woman with non-life threatening injuries, while there are "fatalities related to other individuals" who were in the home.
The street has been closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic and police are asking people to stay out of the area.
