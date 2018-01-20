Fatal shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., believed to be targeted: police
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 20, 2018 5:26PM EST
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- Police say a 24-year-old man is dead following an apparent homicide in Abbotsford, B.C.
The Abbotsford Police Department says in a statement that they received multiple reports of shots fired in a residential neighbourhood Friday evening.
Officers arrived to find a man inside a van suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team has identified the man as Lovepreet "Jason" Dhaliwal.
Police say the shooting appears to have been targeted.
The homicide team says a black four-door Acura is believed to be connected to the shooting, and a vehicle matching that description was later found, burnt.
Victim in #AbbotsfordBC ID’ed as 24y/o Lovepreet “Jason” Dhaliwal. Blk 4dr Acura TL believed connected to shooting. Call IHIT w/ info. pic.twitter.com/9aooRxgCVr— IHIT (@HomicideTeam) January 20, 2018
