

The Canadian Press





BROADWAY, N.S. -- Emergency services are on the scene of a deadly crash on a Nova Scotia highway this morning.

According to an RCMP press release, officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 104 in Pictou County just before 10 a.m.

Police say there are no details at this time about the victim or victims.

A section of the highway has been closed as police continue to investigate, and traffic is being diverted at exits 27 and 29.

Highway 104 has been the site of hundreds of crashes and multiple fatalities in the last decade.

Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal recently requested environmental approval for a project that would twin the highway along a 38-kilometre stretch.