

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Police say a 52-year-old man was killed Monday when the car he was driving hit a moose on the freeway that circles Edmonton.

They say the man died at the scene.

A 52-year-old female passenger was treated by emergency medical personnel and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was affected for a couple of hours when Anthony Henday Drive was closed at 17th Street so that officers could investigate the accident that happened about 6 a.m.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the collision.