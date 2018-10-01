Fatal collision between motorist and moose affects morning traffic in Edmonton
Monday, October 1, 2018
EDMONTON -- Police say a 52-year-old man was killed Monday when the car he was driving hit a moose on the freeway that circles Edmonton.
They say the man died at the scene.
A 52-year-old female passenger was treated by emergency medical personnel and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Traffic was affected for a couple of hours when Anthony Henday Drive was closed at 17th Street so that officers could investigate the accident that happened about 6 a.m.
Police say neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the collision.
