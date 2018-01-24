

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ottawa Valley farmer says his freedom has been restored thanks to a new specially equipped 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.

A pair of farming accidents claimed both of Ken Paul’s arms, and one of his feet. The triple-amputee thought he would never drive again.

“I’ve always had to feel like a nuisance when I ask people to drive me here or there. Now, I can get in here and I can go and do what I want,” he told CTV Ottawa on Wednesday from the cab of his new gleaming red ride. “This is freedom for me.”

The truck purchased from Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC in Carleton Place, Ont. required significant modifications to allow Paul to get behind the wheel. A special steering wheel with improved power steering was added, to name just one.

Dealer Keith Bean said the truck still isn’t finished after 10 months of work in three different countries.

“They worked on it in Korea. It came back. The team in Milford, Mich. had to test it. They had to put it through GM’s engineering safety protocols. They sent an engineer here three times to drive the tuck with Ken to get the mix just right,” he said. “Eventually we got it down.”

Paul is patiently waiting for a few more modifications, including a new left door closure, remote signal lights, new controls for the wipers, and a more accessible horn. But he said the work can’t get done soon enough.

“I cannot sit in the house and look out the window. Let’s leave it at that. I don’t intend to quit. Whenever they nail the lid on my coffin, that would be the end,” he laughed.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Katie Griffin