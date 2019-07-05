During the LA Galaxy versus Toronto FC game in Carson, California on Thursday, soccer fans were quick to notice a major typo on the back of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s jersey.

A misspelling of the star forwards name as ‘Irbahimovic’ didn’t seem to faze the athlete, who went on to score both goals and give the LA Galaxy a 2-0 win.

Ibrahimović took to Twitter to celebrate and perform the ‘bottle cap challenge,’ where people try to roundhouse kick a twist-cap off a bottle on camera.