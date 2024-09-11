Canada

    • Famous Winston Churchill portrait, stolen in Ottawa, is found

    The iconic "Roaring Lion" portrait of Winston Churchill will soon hang once again in Fairmont Château Laurier after it was stolen more than two years ago.

    Ottawa Police confirmed Wednesday that later this month, two of the force’s investigators will head to Rome, Italy to recover the treasured photograph.

    The portrait, captured by renowned Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, was stolen from the lobby of the hotel sometime between Dec. 25, 2021, and Jan. 6, 2022, but was only reported stolen in August 2022.

    The picture, one of the 20th century’s most reproduced images, had been replaced by a fake copy.

    "We are thrilled about the iconic Roaring Lion portrait returning to its rightful at the Fairmont Château Laurier,” Fairmont Château Laurier general manager Genevieve Dumas wrote in an email to CTV News.

    “This portrait, captured by renowned Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, is not only an irreplaceable work of art but also a significant piece of our hotel's history."

    Yousuf Karsh's best-known portrait of Sir Winston Churchill appears on the reverse side of The Bank of England £5 note. (Courtesy: The Bank of England)

    A 43-year-old man from Powassan, Ontario, has been charged for the theft and trafficking of the portrait, but his name is protected by a publication ban. Police say he was arrested on April 25, 2024.

    The man faces several charges, including forgery, theft over $5,000 and traffic in property or thing obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

    In a press release, Ottawa Police said it tracked down the photo with the help of international law enforcement agencies. The investigation determined the portrait was sold through an auction house in London to a buyer in Italy. Police say the auction house and buyer did not know the photo was stolen.

    Dumas’s statement thanked the Ottawa Police, saying the hotel staff "eagerly await (the portrait’s) arrival in the coming weeks." 

    More details to come.

