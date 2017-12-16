

CTVNews.ca Staff





A family in Windsor, Ont. is asking for help to find a stolen memory stick that contains photos of their daughter who recently died from cancer.

Kyra Roberts, 25, lost her battle with ovarian cancer in August. Her family had a series of photos of her from before the diagnosis on a jump drive, which was recently stolen when the family’s van was broken into.

"I felt like somebody had punched me in the stomach," Brenda Roberts, Kyra’s mother, told CTV Windsor.

“She fought a three year battle. So, with her being in those pictures, and my mom, they're both gone now, so you can't re-take them."

The family says the van was broken into on Dec. 12. The thief took other items from the van as well, but the most important is the blue 32-gigabyte jump drive.

The family had other copies of the photos, but they were destroyed in a basement flood. The photos on the memory stick were from a family trip to New Zealand.

“Those pictures just mean a little bit more, because they were her before she got sick-- happy times,” Roberts said. “It was the summer that she was graduating from high school.”

The Roberts have filed a police report but don’t have any intention of pressing charges.

"No hard feelings, no malice, no nothing.” Roberts said. “Just give us back our jump drive."

With a report from CTV Windsor’s Rich Garton