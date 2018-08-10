

EDMONTON -- The brother of one of the six people who died in a fiery crash in Jasper National Park is expressing gratitude to everyone who helped the victims of the tragedy.

Tim Dye of Louisiana says the citizens, police and others who responded to Tuesday's collision of a van and an SUV were brave and compassionate.

Dye also thanked the nurses and medical staff who are treating the survivors.

His sister, Angela Elkins and her son-in-law Nick Copeland died in the crash.

Elkins' husband, Curtis, and daughter, Sarah, are being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

A toddler, Sarah and Nick Copeland's son William, wasn't seriously hurt.

"To the citizens and the first people present at the scene, your bravery has left us in awe of how willing people are to help," Dye said in a statement Friday.

"To the RCMP and other first responders, thank you for serving us in this sensitive time with compassionate care while still doing your jobs and seeking information. Your level of excellence in working with us has been exceptional."

Dye said baby William has been reunited with the family.

"It's truly a miracle that he came through the wreck with nothing more than a few bruises," he said.

RCMP have said the van carrying five people was heading north when it collided with a southbound SUV with four inside, causing both to catch fire.

Cpl. Laurel Scott said investigators are still trying to determine precisely what happened.

She said the other vehicle in the crash was a Hyundai Kona SUV.

Scott said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still working to identify the four occupants, but two of the four were Indian Nationals working in Banff.

Friends have identified them as Anand Panwar and Pawan Kathait.

The other two people who died in the SUV have been identified on a GoFundMe page as Gelek Wangmo and Ganesh Anala.

Elkins was from Louisiana and Copeland was from Texas.

The crash happened on the Icefields Parkway.