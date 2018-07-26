

CTVNews.ca Staff





The father of a Toronto high school student who drowned last summer while on a school-organized canoe trip says he is relieved a criminal charge has now been laid.

Nicholas Mills, 54, a teacher C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute, was charged Thursday with criminal negligence causing death in the July, 2017, drowning of Jeremiah Perry.

Perry, 15, drowned during a canoe trip in Ontario’s Algonquin Park while taking part in a summer outdoor education course.

He was not wearing a life-jacket when he and a group of kids went into the water at Big Trout Lake to wash off. Perry disappeared under the water and his body was found the next day.

The Toronto District School Board later revealed that Perry, along with nearly half of the 32 students on the trip, had failed a mandatory swim test before the excursion.

The Ontario Provincial Police announced Thursday they had charged Mills “following a thorough and professional investigation.” He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Sept. 11.

The charge of criminal negligence causing death carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

OPP Const. Catherine Yarmel told CP24 on Thursday that Mills was the designated team leader for Perry’s group. She said Mills was also tasked with designing the trip itinerary and was responsible for the overall supervision of the trip.

Jeremiah’s father, Joshua Anderson, released a statement through his lawyer saying he is relieved a charge has been laid more than a year after his son died.

“This last year has felt like an eternity for my family and I, but we understand that it takes time to fully investigate a tragedy like this,” he said in his statement.

“…We are relieved that the investigation has resulted in criminal charges being laid against the teacher who organized and led Jeremiah’s trip. We believe these charges are warranted under the circumstances.”

He added that while nothing can bring back his son or take away the pain of losing him, he hopes the criminal case will be an important step “in ensuring that a tragedy like this never happens again on a school trip.”

Yarmel said the OPP conducted a thorough investigation of the incident, which included more than 100 interviews and one search warrant, before laying the charge.

After Perry’s death, the TDSB changed its policy to ensure that school principals, parents, and students themselves know who has passed or failed the required tests prior to field trips.

The province’s education minister also announced last summer that it would increase funding to life-saving swimming programs, and raise awareness about those programs specifically to incoming Canadian residents.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, when asked for his thoughts on the charges, told reporters that he believes that everyone, including governments and school boards, has an obligation to keep kids safe.

“And so, I think that was a lesson to us when that happened, that as much as we may want to bring joy to kids to be able to go on trips, we have to take all the precautions of making sure when they go that they are going to be safe,” he said.