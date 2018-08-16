Family raising money for B.C. wildfires touched by devastation themselves
The British Columbia government has declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing wildfire situation in the province. (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 4:17PM EDT
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - A father and daughter in Prince George say collecting donations for wildfire evacuees is personal for them, as many of their family members lost homes in a massive wildfire that ripped through northwest British Columbia.
Dan Edzerza Sr. and Kristina Michaud are volunteering their time to help even as they're surrounded by growing wildfires and must be ready to flee at a moment's notice.
The provincial government declared a state of emergency Wednesday as more than 550 wildfires burn in every corner of B.C., and residents of about 1,500 properties have been told to evacuate.
Edzerza says there's been a "lot of devastation" in Telegraph Creek, where flames destroyed more than 40 homes and properties including those of his relatives.
His son is among those fighting the fire on the ground.
Wildfire smoke has triggered air quality advisories across Western Canada, and Michaud says it's so smoky in Prince George that it was dark at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
